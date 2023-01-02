Tennis legend Martina Navratilova announces double cancer diagnosis

Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova has revealed she has received a diagnosis for throat and breast cancer.

The 66-year-old, who was previously the world’s number one tennis player, saw doctors after discovering swollen lymph nodes in her neck.

In an emotional statement, Martina vowed to beat the disease.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome,” she said. “It’s going to stink for a while but I will fight with all I have got.”

Representatives for the star, who boasts 59 Grand Slam singles and doubles titles, have said the prognosis is positive.

“Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer,” a statement read. “The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month.

“The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds really well to treatment. Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer.”

The statement continued: “At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

“Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won’t be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom.”

The sporting world has been rocked by the news, with many taking to social media to offer their sport to Martina.

“Oh no. Desperately sad news,” one fan wrote. “But you are a fighter. Sending you and your family much love and strength.”

“One of the greatest athletes in history,” said a second. “Thinking of you, Martina.”

“Wishing only the best for Martina Navratilova, who was diagnosed with breast and throat cancer,” a third agreed. “No doubt she’ll triumph over this temporary setback.”

“Really sad to hear of Martina Navratilova’s latest cancer diagnosis,” added a fourth. “Go on girl wishing you all the very best.”

Martina won Wimbledon a record-breaking total of nine times throughout her illustrious sporting career, spanning four decades.

She retired in 2006, aged 49, after winning the Mixed Doubles at the US Open.

Martina previously received the all-clear from breast cancer in 2010, following a six month course of radiation treatment.

Speaking about the diagnosis, Martina said in 2019: “I found out it was DCIS which is not the worst kind. Sometimes I feel like I lucked out, I had the good cancer – if ever there was an oxymoron.

“For me the scariest parts were going back to the doctor and getting a mammogram to see if anything else is there.”

She added that she chose to distance herself from her family at the time, as she tried to focus on recovery.

“Growing up in a communist country, you have to keep things buttoned up,” she said. “And then I left my family and I didn’t see my parents for four years. And that’s what I’ll start crying about because I can’t get that time back.

“You just think, get on with it. Because the worst part of my life was already behind me.

‘This is only me, I can deal with it, but what hurt me was hurting my mum. Because cancer was a piece of cake.”

