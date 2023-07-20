Tamzin Outhwaite still uncovering ‘infidelities and lies’ 10 years after Tom Ellis split

Tamzin Outhwaite has claimed she is still finding out about “infidelities” 10 years after splitting from ex-husband Tom Ellis.

The former EastEnders actress, 52, married Lucifer star Tom in 2006. They had two children together but eventually split in 2013. And Tamzin marked 10 years since the end of their relationship by posting on social media.

Tamzin and Tom split in 2014 (Credit: Splash News)

Tamzin Outhwaite on Tom Ellis’ ‘lies’

In a now-deleted tweet, Tamzin wrote: “Ten years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time. I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies that he committed. But thankfully my heart and soul are clear and clean and I could not be happier right now.”

Close friend Denise Van Outen commented: “Love you.”

Tamzin, who recently marked five years with partner Tom Child, ended up deleting the tweet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamzin Outhwaite (@glamzin)

She explained to her followers that she marked the occasion to show she’s made it through. Tamzin later said: “Thank you all for your messages re my now-deleted tweet. I was marking the 10-year anniversary with pride, a feeling of triumph and genuine gratitude. I understand it has triggered some people. For anyone struggling, the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself.”

ED! has contacted Tom’s reps for comment.

Thank you all for your messages re my now deleted tweet.I was marking the 10 year anniversary with pride,a feeling of triumph & genuine gratitude.I understand it has triggered some people.For anyone struggling,the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself 💜 — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) July 20, 2023

Why did Tamzin Outhwaite and ex Tom Ellis split?

It’s believed their marriage ended after Tom admitted to cheating on Tamzin. The affair was said to be with Emilie de Ravin, the Australian actress who played Claire in mystery series Lost.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday in 2017, an insider claimed: “The fact that Emilie has a high profile in the States made it harder for Tamzin to get over it but she has always maintained a dignified silence over the identity of the woman who caused the breakdown of her marriage.”

But despite their differences, the pair remain mostly amicable for the sake of their children.

As reported by The Sun, Tamzin said in 2017: “When he’s around he’s a hands-on dad, but it’s hard for them as he’s away a lot of the year. This summer we’re going to Vancouver so they can see him because they struggle if they don’t. I like him being in their lives as much as possible.”

Tom is now married to American screenwriter and actress Meaghan Oppenheimer, 36. The pair tied the knot in 2019.

Read more: Tamzin Outhwaite pays emotional tribute after heartbreaking family loss: ‘It is taking a while to process’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.