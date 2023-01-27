The death of Sylvia Syms has been announced in a heartbreaking tribute from her family.

Sylvia, who starred in Ice Cold in Alex and EastEnders, “died peacefully” early on Friday at Denville Hall, a care home in London.

The actress had a recurring role in EastEnders as she played dressmaker Olive Woodhouse from 2007 until 2010.

Sylvia Syms has died, her family have revealed in a statement (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Sylvia Syms death

A statement from her children, Beatie and Ben Edney, said: “She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end.

“Just yesterday we were reminiscing together about all our adventures. She will be so very missed.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Denville Hall for the truly excellent care they have taken of our mum over the past year.”

Tributes have began pouring in on Twitter.

Sad news. A long life and an amazing,long career. #SylviaSyms — Jo Gould (@alps2018) January 27, 2023

One person said: “RIP #SylviaSyms a wonderfully brilliant actress, turning her hand to so many wonderful roles!”

Another wrote: “RIP Sylvia Syms a great English actress. An iconic part in on of the great films ever… Ice Cold in Alex…”

Someone else added: “#RIP Sylvia Syms,” followed by a crying face emoji.

She has lived an amazing life and gave us joy and laughter right up to the end.

Another wrote: “Sad news. A long life and an amazing,long career. #SylviaSyms.”

Sylvia was also known for her roles in films such as No Trees in the Street (1959), Victim (1961), and The Tamarind Seed (1974).

In 2006, she played the role of The Queen Mother in the movie The Queen.

Read more: Prince Harry’s confession in Spare about William and Kate’s reaction to Meghan baby news

More recently, she was the narrator of Talking Pictures, which aired on BBC Two.

She did this from 2013 to 2019.

You can leave your condolences on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.