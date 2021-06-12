Netflix fans are desperate for news on Sweet Tooth season 2 after binge-watching the first run.

The brand new Netflix show debuted this week (June) and fans can’t get enough.

Sweet Tooth has got some big talent behind it too, with it being executive produced by Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey.

The series is based around a DC comic book of the same name and it’s getting rave reviews.

But the question is, will there be another helping on the way?

The show has become a massive hit (Credit: Netflix)

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 news

The new show is currently at the top of the Netflix charts around the world.

Despite its success, the streaming giant has yet to confirm whether there will be a second season.

Most scripted dramas on Netflix operate on a one-year cycle.

So, if Netflix does decide to renew it, it’s likely Sweet Tooth season 2 would start filming as early as later this year.

That would mean it would likely be released in summer 2022.

However, Netflix is known for cancelling or not renewing some of its most popular shows.

Series such as Glow and The OA were cancelled recently to the dismay of fans around the world.

Hopefully, Sweet Tooth won’t suffer the same fate!

Young Gus has to fight for survival against a world that’s turned on him (Credit: Netflix)

What would the plot for season 2 be?

While we know nothing about the potential plot, thankfully the creators have some ideas up their sleeves.

Susan Downey recently teased that there’s “so much more” for fans to see if Netflix give them the go-ahead.

“I think if we’re so lucky to get a season two, we definitely have ideas. But that is ultimately up to Netflix,” she told .

“I think when you when you look at a story that you want to tell as a show, as opposed to a feature where it’s closed-ended, you want to feel that you could live on and on and that there’s definitely a lot of roads that could be travelled.

“It’s that balance of telling a full story the first season, but knowing in the back of your minds like, this is so deep and so rich and there’s so much more you could do if given the opportunity,” she added.

Sweet Tooth became a huge hit with viewers and critics when it hit Netflix.

The fantasy series currently holds a whopping 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

