A supermoon, meteor shower and four planets will be visible in the sky TONIGHT

A supermoon, meteor shower and four planets will all be visible in the UK tonight (May 6).

Between sunset and dawn tomorrow morning, stargazers are in for a real treat.

For more information on times and tips for getting the best view, read on...

Tonight's supermoon is the last of 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

How bright will tonight's supermoon be?

Tonight's supermoon, known as a a super flower moon, is the final supermoon of 2020.

Unforutnately, it's the least brightest and biggest of the year.

If you're wondering why, this is because it's the third closest to the Earth of the three that have occurred this year.

However, it's still classified as a supermoon as it's a full moon within 90 per cent of its nearest distance to Earth.

The brightest supermoon this year was on the night of April 7.

Halley's Comet will next pass the Earth in 2061 (Credit: BBC)

How can I see the meteor shower tonight?

The Eta Aquariid meteor will see up to 40 meteors per hours in this evening's sky.

It's a special sight as the shooting stars that will be visible are actually dust from Halley's Comet.

Halley's Comet orbits the sun just once every 76 years and so won't be returning to our skies again until 2061.

Stargazers will be able to spot meteors in all directions in tonight's sky.

Your best chance of spotting one however will be in the hours just before dawn towards the east.

Royal Observatory Greenwich astronomer Tania de Sales Marques gave some of her top tops to PA.

She said: "The best way to see meteors is to find yourself a spot sheltered from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky and look in the direction of the radiant.

"The moon will be waxing gibbous throughout the night, so the sky won’t be as dark as one could hope, adding to the challenge."

Which planets will appear in the sky tonight?

If you're into astronomy, you're in for a treat tonight.

Mercury, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will all be visible to the naked eye after the sun sets.

Venus will appear brightest in the sky – in fact it'll be the third brightest celestial body after the sun and moon.

It may look like a super bright star, however, pay attention and you'll notice its light doesn't twinkle like a real star does.

Jupiter and Saturn will both appear in the sky later on in the evening, shortly before 2am.

They'll both be visible in the sky for more than three hours before sunrise.

Shortly afterwards, Mars will appear.

However, visibility decreases as the the sky gets brighter before sunrise.

