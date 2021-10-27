Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer has confessed that his daughter’s drink was once spiked.

The TV chef made an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Wednesday (October 27).

The conversation turned to the recent rise in reports of drinks being spiked in clubs.

Simon shared his daughter, Flo’s horrifying experience with viewers. The star says Flo was targeted when she was still just a teenager.

What did Simon Rimmer say on Steph’s Packed Lunch?

He explained: “Flo’s 24 now but about five or six years ago she had her drink spiked.

“She’d been out for lunch with some friends and she’d had about three glasses of wine. However, she came home and was in a total state.

“Her condition began to worsen, and Simon said that they made the decision to rush her to the hospital.

“We were saying to her ‘how much have you had to drink?’ and she said ‘I’ve literally had three glasses of wine, I’m really scared, I don’t know what’s happening’.”

“We took her to A&E and… they sort of thought, you’re just over-anxious parents your daughter’s had too much to drink,” he continued.

“However, it wasn’t, the behaviour was completely different. It really really shook her up, it was a horrible, horrible time.”

What else did Simon say?

Simon, who took part in the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, went on to share that he was “terrified” seeing someone as “sensible” as his daughter in such a state.

He added: “You feel terrified… She’s very open, she’s pretty sensible. Although, she likes to party as most young people do. However, you feel that fear that really hasn’t gone away.”

Meanwhile, it’s rare for Simon to share details of his private life. The Channel 4 star likes to keep his family out of the spotlight.

The Sunday Brunch star wed his wife Ali in 1998, and the pair have been married ever since. Furthermore, the pair share two children, Flo and Hamish.

