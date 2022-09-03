Sue Barker reveals Cliff Richard got his friend to dump her for him over the phone

Sue Barker has revealed the shocking way her romance with Cliff Richard ended.

The broadcaster had a brief romance with the beloved singer in 1981.

However, Sue has now revealed the truth behind how their fling ended and revealed she wishes it had never happened in the first place.

“If someone had told me that my relationship with Cliff would last a few months but I’d still be hearing about it 40 years later, I wouldn’t have gone near him,” she says in her new book.

Despite remaining friends, Sue confessed that the pair had previously fallen out over Cliff’s incessant need to mention their time together.

“Frankly, it looks silly now that he’s still talking about a relationship that was never really more than a friendship,” she added.

Sue Barker dated Cliff Richard in 1981 (Credit: BBC)

Sue went on to share the shocking way Cliff decided to bring an end to their time together.

It turns out the singer enlisted the help of a friend to dump her for him.

Sue Barker on how Cliff Richard dumped her

“I got a call from one of Cliff’s friends, on his behalf, saying that Cliff just wanted to cool it. Our relationship was over,” said Sue. “Really? He’d asked his friend to pass on this message over the phone?”

Sue said she was fuming following the phone call, especially because the pair had seemingly not passed the point of being just friends.

Sir Cliff Richard keeps talking about his romance with Sue Barker (Credit: Splashnews)

“I flew back to the States, upset and angry. During the past five months, we hadn’t been seeing a lot of each other as I was on a tennis tour and he was doing an album. So it certainly didn’t feel like we’d reached a point that merited either of us being dumped by the other.

Sue continued: “It felt to me like a friendship that had the potential to develop, rather than a significant romantic relationship, because we hadn’t taken it far — and I’m not just talking about sex.”

