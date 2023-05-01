Giovanni Pernice looks thoughtful as he talks on This Morning (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Composite: Entertainment Daily!)
News

Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice admits he’s ‘so proud’ over huge achievement: ‘Moments like this I will always treasure’

"Be warned, in Italy it can get Hot Hot Hot!"

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has admitted that he’s ‘so proud’ over a recent achievement in his career. Sharing the news on social media today, Giovanni went on to say that “moments like this, I will always treasure”.

Writing on his Instagram account, Giovanni shared a picture of himself posing proudly outside of a grand theatre in Italy. This theatre was where Giovanni has debuted his solo show, Giovanni Pernice Live In Italy.

In the same post, he also shared a video of a rapturously applauding audience, and a picture of himself posing with his team who helped to create the show.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Giovanni Pernice shares pride over his huge achievement

In the captions below, Giovanni shared the inspirational story behind these pictures.

He wrote: “One day somebody told me “Believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know, and capable of more than you imagine”. And last night I felt proud of myself!”

“Played my OWN SOLO SHOW in one of the most iconic theatre in Europe! I’m grateful to all the 2300 people seating in the audience making sure that we were having the best time of our lives on stage!!” Giovanni continued.

“We felt the love moment like this I will always treasure in my heart. THANK YOU!” He exclaimed.

“Now I have to top that up for next year… loooooooooove the challenge… you know me, bigger and better!! I promise,” he went on to say.

Giovanni Pernice talking on This Morning
Giovanni is touring his one-man show around Europe this year (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice – Made in Italy

The Strictly star’s solo show is a live celebration of Giovanni’s home country. This journey to the dancer’s homeland will evoke his native country through song and dance numbers, starring the man himself and an ensemble of Ballroom and theatre dancers.

The show’s promotional information describes the show as featuring “an incredible soundtrack, stunning choreography and beautiful costumed”. It adds: “But be warned… in Italy, it can get HOT! HOT! HOT!”

Read more:  Strictly star Giovanni Pernice explains why love life is on back-burner and it’ll make you weep

Strictly Superstar Giovanni Pernice Joins Us To Reveal His New Stage Show! | This Morning

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Giovanni Pernice Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Meghan Markle and her dad Thomas in close-up images
Meghan Markle urged to ‘do the right thing before it’s too late’ as her dad’s health deteriorates
Strictly logo
Strictly Come Dancing pro confides in co-star about becoming a first-time dad
Jamie Oliver looking downcast on outing
Jamie Oliver shares emotional tribute following sad death: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this’
Richard Madeley talking on GMB, Judy Finnigan on This Morning
Richard Madeley reveals wife Judy is ‘sleeping in spare room’ as he thanks GMB viewers for advice
Meghan Markle looking annoyed at a sport event
Photo Meghan Markle ‘never wanted world to see’ released
Coronation Street logo and Rovers background (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily!)
‘Beautiful, brilliant, warm-hearted’ Coronation Street star dies aged 92