Former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev makes shock admission about fans’ behaviour towards him

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev has opened up about dealing with rather enthusiastic fans.

The 43-year-old dancer shot to fame when he first strut his stuff across the Strictly dance floor back in 2011. So it’s expected that throughout his over 10-year career in showbiz, Pasha has amassed a loyal legion of fans who can’t wait to see what he’s getting up to next.

But it seems some fans can get a little overzealous and quite hands-on, according to the hunk.

Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha on his fans

Pasha is happily married to Countdown star Rachel Riley, 37 – with whom he shares two children. But that doesn’t seem to stop his loyal legion of fans from copping a feel.

A cheeky hand goes down and gives you a squeeze on the bum

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “Sometimes it happens when you take a picture with a fan, a cheeky hand goes down and gives you a squeeze on the bum and you say to yourself, ‘Oh hello!’ But luckily it’s nothing for Rachel to be worried about! It’s banter at the end of the day.”

Strictly’s Pasha and Rachel

For seven years Pasha wowed the nation on Strictly – even winning the show in 2014 when he was partnered with late television presenter Caroline Flack. But in 2018, he announced he was leaving the glitzy BBC One show behind.

I didn’t know what to do with myself.

As for his personal life, Pasha and Rachel have been married since 2019. The two first became an item in 2013, when they met on Strictly which Rachel competed on that year.

Rachel has also previously opened up about her experience with smitten fans. She recalled: “This married couple came up to me and the lady said, ‘Oh, my husband really likes watching you, do you mind if we just…’ and he squeezed my arse. I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was a bit shocked and stood back and they didn’t get invited back to the audience. You get the odd arse grabber.”

