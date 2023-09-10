Nigel Harman’s ‘heartbreaking’ news ahead of Strictly 2023 debut

Strictly Come Dancing star Nigel Harman has delivered some “heartbreaking” news to fans – ahead of the launch show.

The actor, 50, is one of many celebs taking to the iconic dance floor for this year’s glitzy series. He will be competing against the likes of Les Dennis and Bobby Brazier to be crowned champ and take home the Glitterball trophy.

However Nigel, who is best known for his roles on EastEnders and Casualty, has revealed some major career news – and fans will be gutted.

Nigel plays Dr Max Cristie on Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Nigel reveals sad news

Nigel shot to fame back in 2003 on EastEnders playing soap heartthrob Dennis Rickman. He left in 2005, before going on the star in Casualty in 2023, playing Dr Max Cristie.

But in a shock move this week, Nigel confirmed that he has quit the medical drama and has already filmed his last scenes.

This news will be heartbreaking for a lot of viewers.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “My time on Casualty is done for the time being. I’m on screen until February and there are no plans for me to come back at the moment.”

‘This will be heartbreaking news’

The news of Nigel’s exit will no doubt cause an uproar amongst Casualty fans. A source added to the publication: “Nigel is so popular – getting him on board was such a coup.”

“A lot of viewers have been tuning in just to see him,” they said. “This news will be heartbreaking for a lot of viewers.”

ED! has contacted reps for Nigel for further comment.

The actor will be showing off his best moves on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Nigel on Strictly Come Dancing

Nigel was the 13th contestant announced for the BBC’s Strictly. Christine Lampard announced the news on Lorraine in August.

“As the days have crept up to this moment I’ve been going, what have I done? I’ve just stepped onto a rollercoaster so we’ll see what happens,” he said.

Nigel also revealed that he usually needs a “bit of lubrication” to get on the dance floor. “I think I’m a better dancer than my mind is telling me,” he joked.

The Strictly launch show will air Saturday, September 16 from 6:35pm on BBC One.

