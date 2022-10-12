Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh has opened up about a ‘truly emotional moment’ concerning her dad.

Kym, 46, told Instagram fans this morning (Wednesday October 12) that her father Dave is undergoing new cancer treatment.

Furthermore, she also reflected on Dave’s poignant wishes for others suffering with cancer as she hailed ‘her hero’.

Kym Marsh told fans ‘it will be a day we never forget’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Dave’s cancer battle

Dave was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer after he delayed getting a check-up during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

He previously urged viewers to seek medical advice as soon as possible if they have any health concerns during an appearance on Morning Live with his daughter over the summer.

He said at the time: “I should have done and I didn’t and this is what’s happened to me. If there are any men out there, if you think you need a check, get it done.”

Now former Coronation Street actress Kym has revealed Dave marked a “new journey of hope” by ringing a bell as nurses watched on.

Ringing a bell at the end of cancer treatment has become a tradition for many patients.

Heartbreakingly, Kym indicated her dad will never get that opportunity.

But she is very proud how Dave encourages others affected by the condition he endures.

Strictly star Kym Marsh alongside her dad Dave and mum Pauline on Morning Live in June (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Kym Marsh praises dad on Instagram

Kym shared a short clip of her dad ringing the bell and being applauded by nurses. She said the moment “meant the world” to Dave.

She wrote in the post’s caption: “This is our wonderful Daddy. For people that don’t know, he has incurable cancer. But [he] is being treated by the amazing doctors and nurses at his local cancer centre to keep the horrible disease away for as long as possible.

“He started a new treatment. And although he will never get to ring the end of treatment bell to mark the end of his journey with cancer, he got to ring it to mark the beginning of a new journey of hope and to give him a chance to say… I’m fighting back.”

He got to ring it to mark the beginning of a new journey of hope and to give him a chance to say… I’m fighting back.

Additionally, Kym went on to note Dave requested she share the video in order it may help others.

Kym continued: “It was a truly emotional moment and he wanted me to share this video with you all to encourage anyone living with cancer, or the families and friends around them, to stand up and fight, never lose hope and make those little moments mean the most.

“This day meant the world to dad and it will be a day we never forget. Love you @daveyboy113 my hero.”

How followers reacted

Kym’s post deeply moved fans and celebrity followers.

Among her fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars to leave a comment were Ellie Simmonds, Fleur East and Kym’s dance partner Graziano di Prima.

Graziano and Ellie both responded with love heart emojis. Additionally, Fleur wrote: “Love your Dad! What an amazing man!”

Furthermore, comic Jason Manford echoed Fleur’s remarks, adding: “Love your dad.”

Meanwhile fellow Morning Live presenter Gethin Jones exclaimed: “The bell!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday (October 15) on BBC One at 6.30pm.

