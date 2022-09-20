Strictly’s Kym Marsh on dad’s tragic cancer battle: ‘He’s not very well and it’s not going to get better’

Kym Marsh has revealed her dad’s tragic cancer diagnosis was one of the main reasons she chose to take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

After years of being asked, the former HearSay singer admits the time finally felt right after a tough year.

In an interview with ED!, she revealed her beloved dad’s illness has made her want to “grab life” while she can.

Kym Marsh attending The MEN Pride of Manchester Awards with her family, including dad Dave (Credit: Splash)

Strictly star Kym Marsh on dad Dave’s cancer battle

The Morning Live presenter, 46, told us that she decided to take on the Strictly challenge for similar reasons to her co-star Will Mellor.

While the death of Will’s dad spurred him to take part, Kim admitted that things happening in her personal led her to say yes, too.

She told us: “I’ve been asked over the years to take part in Strictly.

“And I never felt like it was the right time for me to do it.

“But this year I decided to grab life and do it.”

She went on to explain: “Obviously I’m married to a military man.

“At the moment, he’s based in the country, but next year, he might be deployed again.

“Also, my dad is not very well with cancer and it’s not going to get better.”

What is wrong with Kym Marsh’s dad Dave?

In June 2021, actress and presenter Kym first revealed her dad Dave had cancer.

She shared the news that her father had received an incurable diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Tragically, like the late Bill Turnbull, Dave had delayed visiting the GP.

Dave, 76, didn’t visit the doctor during the pandemic, because he didn’t want to pressure an already overstretched NHS during lockdown.

She said at the time: “At this stage doctors are talking about it being incurable, but it is treatable and the hope is that they my be able to extend his life – but by how much nobody really knows and he is in discomfort.”

The actress revealed that the cancer has spread to her dad’s pelvis, spine, ribs and left leg.

Tragically, she revealed earlier this year that the cancer had grown, although thankfully not to his organs.

Kym appeared on Morning Live with her dad, and both urged men to get themselves checked out.

Dave pleaded with viewers, saying: “Don’t linger, just get it done.

“I should have done and I didn’t and this is what’s happened to me.

“If there are any men out there, if you think you need a check, get it done.”

Kym Marsh appeared on Morning Live with her parents (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Kym Marsh married husband Scott Ratcliff in 2021

Actress Kym married Scott Ratcliff in 2021 so her dad could be there.

The Michelle Connor actress tied the knot with the army major at Sandhurst Military Academy.

They first announced their engagement in June of that year.

Kym revealed at the time how she planned to get married that year so her beloved father David could walk her down the aisle.

Kym Marsh thinks it’s time for a grandma to win Strictly!

Another reason Kym signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 was for her grandkids.

At just 46, Kym is already a granny twice over!

She told us: “My grandson just loves dancing.

“He won’t fully understand what I’m doing, but he’ll be delighted that I’m dancing.

“So I’m gonna try to get him down to some of the rehearsals.”

When asked if she’s happy to be repping the grandma’s, Kym laughed: “I’m very delighted to be repping the grandmas.

“It’s about time a grandma won Strictly Come Dancing!”

Morning Live host Kym Marsh is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022! (Credit: BBC One)

Kym is favourite to win BBC dance show!

It’s obviously early days, but the former Coronation Street star is already tipped as a favourite to win the dance show.

Just don’t tell Kym!

The Michelle Connor actress is already feeling the nerves about the live Saturday night shows.

She told us: “I’m afraid of my own shadow so don’t ask me about nerves!

“I’m afraid of making a mistake and it being live and everyone seeing it!?”

Kym also admitted a long-standing problem with her balance makes spinning a bit of a problem!

Kym March takes part in Strictly Come Dancing from Friday September 23 2022 at 7pm. The first live show follows on Saturday September 24 at 6.45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

