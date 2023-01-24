Strictly star Helen Skelton issues Gorka Marquez a warning over his daughter

Helen Skelton has issued a light-hearted warning to former Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez.

It comes after Gorka’s partner posted an adorable video showcasing the couple’s daughter dancing.

Helen, 39, competed in Strictly Come Dancing‘s 2022 series where she was partnered with Spanish dancer Gorka. They impressed viewers so much that they made it to the final.

A win for the pair wasn’t meant to be, though. Countryfile host Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal won the contest.

Strictly, however, is still very much on Helen’s mind even after 2023 has commenced. So much so, she posted an adorable warning for Gorka to see after his daughter danced in a recent Instagram story.

Helen Skelton warns Gorka Marquez over daughter

Gorka’s fiancée, radio host Gemma Atkinson, posted a video to her Instagram story yesterday (January 23).

Good luck, Gorka, this kid is going to break some hearts.

It showed Gorka, along with their three-year-old child Mia, standing in the couple’s living room. As Mia looked expectantly up at Gorka, he was playfully instructing her on how to perfect a certain dance move.

Gemma tagged Helen in the video and wrote: “@HelenSkelton I think Mia understands how you felt for 3 months.” She followed the message up with some laughing emojis.

Helen reposted the story and added: “My boys have watched this about 100 times. Good luck, Gorka, this kid is going to break some hearts.”

The TV presenter added two laughing emojis and an emoji with its tongue sticking out.

Helen on tour

Lately, Helen has been performing as part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour.

She recently revealed she had to make a dash back to Cumbria where she lives to make the school run in time.

In a video message posted on Sunday (January 22), Helen showed off the swanky taxi she was riding in.

“What a crazy mad few days,” she expressed to the camera.

She went on to say: “I mean… so much fun! If you came to the shows in Birmingham, I hope you enjoyed it. And maybe you’re coming to the next Strictly Live show and if you do, fingers crossed you have a blast.”

Helen reached the final of 2022’s series of Strictly with Gorka last month.

