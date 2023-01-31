Strictly star Gorka Marquez provided Helen Skelton ‘crutch’ following marriage split

Strictly star Gorka Marquez was praised for being a shoulder for Helen Skelton to lean on, throughout her time on the show.

The pair were partnered together on Strictly last year, just months after Helen announced her split from her husband.

But although they didn’t win the series, the duo formed a great friendship as he revealed that he was like a ‘crutch’ by her side after her divorce.

Gorka was like a ‘crutch’ for his Strictly partner Helen Skelton following her divorce (Credit: ITV)

Helen Skelton danced alongside Gorka Marquez during her time on Strictly

Helen Skelton bravely took on the Strictly ballroom last year as she danced alongside her professional partner Gorka.

However, before joining the cast of the BBC One show, Helen faced heartache after her divorce with rugby player Richie Myler.

I was like a crutch by her side to lean on so that she could find herself again.

In April last year, Helen shared the heartbreaking news that she split from her husband.

In an emotional Instagram post, she wrote: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple.

“He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

But luckily, she had her dance partner Gorka by her side, who was a huge support to her throughout her time on the show.

In an interview with Hello, Gorka opened up about a caring moment he shared with his dance partner live on the show.

After one of their dance routines, Gorka wrapped his arm around Helen and told her: “I believe in you. Everybody in here believes in you.

“You are an amazing woman, you’re inspirational, an amazing mum and incredible dancer.”

Gorka Marquez and Helen Skelton were partners on Strictly Come Dancing last year (Credit: ITV)

Gorka and Helen

Looking back on the moment, he told Hello!: “A lot of people say I gave her confidence and made her feel better. But I don’t think it was me. It was her.

“I was like a crutch by her side to lean on so that she could find herself again and will always be grateful for that.”

After 13 weeks of training, Helen and Gorka narrowly missed out on the Glitterball trophy last year.

The pair had lost to cameraman Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal.

Helen has now embarked on the Strictly Live Tour alongside pro dancer Kai Widdrington.

