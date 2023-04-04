Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice once opened up about the “sacrifice” he made to get where he is today.

The Italian dancer, 32, grew up loving dancing and put in a lot of work to get where he is today.

However, Giovanni – who is on screen tonight for the final episode of his travel show, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily, – admitted this came with sacrifices like having to miss Christmases and birthdays.

Giovanni Pernice on ‘sacrifice’

In an interview with The Guardian in August last year, the dancer explained that he left home in Sicily at 14 and found it “hard”.

However, he soon became “addicted” to the “experience of winning” competitions.

He added: “The journey getting to where I am today took hard work and a lot of sacrifices, but it was worth it. From those teenage years onwards, I had competitions every week.

“Preparation for those events took so much discipline that I’d end up missing Christmases and birthdays because I was intent on training.

“To this day, celebrations have never really been my strength. I’m still not interested in them particularly, but deep down I feel myself starting to change. Perhaps now that I’m getting older I’m starting to need a bit more attention!”

During the interview, Giovanni also admitted that between his “determination and the love I had from my family” they worked together to make “Giovanni the person he is today”.

Giovanni won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 alongside his celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The pair then won a BAFTA for their iconic silent dance in the competition.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily

The final episode of Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily airs tonight (April 4).

The three-part series has seen Giovanni take Anton Du Beke on an adventure around his hometown.

Tonight’s episode sees Giovanni and Anton make their way through the centre of the island.

They try their hands at pasta-making, synchronised swimming before heading to the outskirts of Palermo.

Anton will meet Giovanni’s parents and unveils a birthday surprise.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily airs tonight from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

