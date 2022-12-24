Strictly star Giovanni Pernice insists he looks ‘younger’ as he shows off new look

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice has showed off his new look on Instagram and he’s insisted he looks younger!

The Italian dancer, 32, reposted a video from his barber, who had given Gio a new look.

Giovanni ditched his longer hair and opted for a short ‘do with shaved sides.

Giovanni Pernice showed off his long hair before his new cut (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice on Instagram

The video first showed Giovanni showing off his longer hair before the haircut.

His barber says: “Right, new hairstyle for Gio.”

Giovanni admits: “I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous. Come on!”

The video then cut to show Giovanni’s new style.

Giovanni Pernice insisted he looks “younger” with his new ‘do (Credit: Instagram Stories)

His barber asks: What do you think of the new style?”

Giovanni replies: “I think I look younger, smarter, so thank you. Merry Christmas!”

The post read: “Today we decided to go for a younger smarter looking @giovannipernice for XMas and to see in the new year.

“Always love doing a restyle, especially with someone who has such great hair. Merry Christmas Gio, happy you liked to cut.

“‘Where men become gentlemen, we inspire confidence.'”

Reports claim Giovanni Pernice is dating fellow Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Jowita (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Many of Giovanni’s fans commented on the post as one gushed: “He always looks good.”

In addition, aother wrote: “He looks so much better… he does look younger… the sides could be shorter… but still looks great.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Looking good Gio.”

Giovanni’s new look comes shortly after reports claimed he’s dating one of his fellow pro dancers on Strictly Come Dancing.

An insider alleged that Giovanni is dating 2022 winner Jowita Przystał.

A source claimed Jowita and Giovanni are dating and they make a “great couple” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are Giovanni Pernice and Jowita Przystał dating?

Giovanni and Jowita haven’t yet addressed the claims on social media.

A source had told The Sun: “She and Gio are the worst-kept secret, but make a great couple. While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous — and they kept getting busted snogging in corridors. Crew even saw them kissing in the production office.

“They make a great couple though, and have been pretty inseparable in the last few weeks. Jowita especially, wanted to keep things quiet so she could keep focused with Hamza, and not distract from the competition.”

The insider added: “Giovanni invited Jowita as his date to Jorghino’s birthday bash at Grappelli, an Italian restaurant in Cobham, Surrey. They were flirting and made their relationship very known. It was the talk of the evening.”

Strictly will return next autumn in 2023.

