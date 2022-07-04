Amy Dowden of Strictly Come Dancing fame has announced that she married her partner, Ben Jones, on Saturday (July 2).

The pro dancer tied the knot with Ben at a “stunning venue” in Wales over the weekend.

Amy tied the knot on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden marries

Strictly pro dancer Amy finally tied the knot over the weekend.

Amy and her fiancé, Ben, tied the knot in a ceremony in a five-star venue on the Gower Peninsula in South Wales on Saturday.

They had been engaged since New Year’s Eve 2017.

The Strictly star’s wedding was attended by her family and friends – including fellow Strictly star Dianne Buswell, who was a bridesmaid.

“It was a stunning venue. I always knew I wanted to get married in Wales,” she told Hello!.

In addition, she said: “The day was a celebration of Ben and me.”

Amy Dowden wedding

In the lead-up to the big day, Amy and Ben enjoyed a joint stag and hen do.

Amy’s original hen do was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Amy spoke to Hello! in 2020 about her hen do being cancelled due to Covid.

“My bridesmaids worked so hard on it, but it’s just one of those things,” she said.

“There’s far worse things happening out there in the world, people are losing family members and friends, and their jobs, so I can’t complain that I didn’t get my hen.”

Amy has Crohn’s (Credit: YouTube)

Amy issues health update

Amy’s wedding comes just weeks after she gave her fans an insight into how health condition has impacted her life.

The 31-year-old suffers from Crohn’s disease – a condition she has done much to spread awareness about.

In an honest Instagram post back in May, Amy opened up about how the disease has robbed her of opportunities.

Amy posted a picture of herself in hospital after a Crohn’s flare-up.

“I would do anything in the world not to live with it [Crohn’s], I often say what did I do to deserve this?” she wrote.

“Then I’d be robbed of opportunities and dreams because I’d be seen as a ‘risk’ which would frustrate and upset me, which as many know isn’t good for any sufferers,” she then said. “Why punish us anymore?”

Meanwhile, she added: “Having IBD doesn’t take away your talents, your hard work, your work ethic! Infact it makes us stronger.”

