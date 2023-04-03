Strictly star Clara Amfo admits she ‘laughed in doctor’s face’ after being told she was ‘overweight’

Strictly star Clara Amfo has admitted she “laughed in a doctor’s face” after he told her that she was “technically overweight”.

The presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant told the story during an appearance on Elle UK’s Why…I Move podcast.

The podcast invites celebrity guests to discuss the impact of exercise on themselves and their relationships.

Clara Amfo ‘laughed in a doctor’s face’ after he said she was ‘overweight’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Strictly star Clara Amfo weight

In her appearance on the podcast, Radio 1 DJ Clara shared with listeners that she has experienced body-shaming since she was an adolescent.

“I only became really aware of my body in comparison to others in a negative way towards the end of college or the start of university,” she said.

I literally just laughed in his face. I was just like, ‘No, I’m not.’

She then recalled going to a doctor check up around this time.

She was told that she was “technically overweight”.

“I literally just laughed in his face,” she said. “I was just like, ‘No, I’m not.'”

She went on to explain: “Okay, maybe according to this really outdated, numerical system. But for me it’s not about what your weight [is], but about how you feel in your clothes.”

Clara said all bodies are celebrated in Ghana (Credit: SplashNews)

Clara also went on to consider how Ghana, where her family are from, view bodies.

“I’m Ghanaian, and in Ghanaian culture, all bodies are truly celebrated, whether you’re a size eight or a size 16,” she said proudly.

“But particularly if you’re bigger, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.”

She added: “I remember my dad telling me that in a lot of Ghanaian families, it’s a sign of wealth to have some bum and have boobs and a belly.”

Clara – who appeared on Strictly in 2020 – encouraged listeners to embrace their bodies, saying: “It’s just not a shameful thing to have a body.

“It’s really, really not.”

Read more: Strictly star Katya Jones reacts to ex Neil Jones’ baby and engagement news

You can listen to Elle UK’s Why I…Move Podcast on all listening platforms.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.