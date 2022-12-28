Strictly legend Anton Du Beke admitted “it’s a real honour and it’s really humbling” to have triumphed over his fellow judges to win Best TV Judge in this year’s inaugural Entertainment Daily Awards.

The dancer and author, who has been on Strictly for its entire 20-season run, told us why the award means so much to him.

“It was voted for by the audience members and to think they’re enjoying what I’m doing, really makes it even more special so I’m eternally grateful.”

Anton Du Beke has been named Best TV Judge in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2022 (Credit: ED)

Strictly star Anton Du Beke named Best TV Judge

No stranger to winning awards – he won an NTA earlier this year – Anton can’t explain the love that has been bestowed upon him by fans of the show.

“I have no idea why they vote, but it could have something to do with the fact that I’ve done it for so long,” he admitted humbly.

“There is an element that I’ve been on the show for 20 series so that continuity and that feeling of having done it, knowing what I’m talking about… I think that’s the sort of quality they like.”

Anton became one of the show’s judges – alongside Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas – back in 2021 after Bruno Tonioli quit to carry on working with Dancing With The Stars in the US.

Viewers had long been hoping for Anton to finally swap the dance floor for the judging panel.

But in spite of the growing support from the show’s devoted viewers, Anton never set his heart on landing the role.

“I didn’t really give it any thought to be honest with you,” he confided to ED!.

“There are three official roles you can have on the show. You are either a dancer, a judge or a host and I was happy in my role as a professional dancer.

“But then when the opportunity came up and being asked felt special and I jumped at the chance, so I hope that it has turned out alright!”

Anton became a permanent judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

‘Bruno was an excellent judge’

Although he replaced his flamboyant predecessor with gusto, he says Bruno was a hard act to follow.

“Bruno was an excellent judge,” he said. “He brought his own personality and style to the panel, and his unique way of judging and enthusiasm which I hope I do as well. I think we just do it differently.”

The recent series marked Anton’s 20th on the show and he said he still enjoys the show as much as he did when it first burst onto our screens in 2004.

“Every year is a special moment for me,” he gushed.

“I love the fact that we’re still doing it and that the production values improve every year.”

Anton added: “I feel really humbled and honoured – and I know I say that a lot – but I feel a great feeling of responsibility towards the show.

“I still feel the same enthusiasm for it that I had when it first started.”

It’s been an award-winning year for Anton Du Beke (Credit: Splash News)

Paying tribute to Sir Bruce Forsyth

Having been performing for more than 40 years, Anton said what excites him most about the show is the live experience.

However, he’s also mesmerised by many of the performances he has taken part in or watched on the shows.

“Show night is a wonderful moment and I can’t tell you how exciting it is,” he said.

“There are obviously brilliant moments dance-wise, lots of the moments have been really special for me.

“Singing and dancing with Brucie is a career highlight, Rose [Ayling-Ellis] and Giovanni [Pernice]’s dance was incredible – there are lots of moments.”

Sir Bruce Forsyth left the show in 2013 before his death in 2017.

But Anton revealed the legendary entertainer is still greatly missed and credits him for making Strictly the smash hit it is today.

“I was sad to see him leave but when he did I knew the show would survive because the show is amazing,” he said.

“However, I don’t think the show would have survived in the early days without Bruce. Once it got legs, it got its own history and it’s own identity, then it was good to go.

“Bruce brought gravitas, showbiz, elegance to the whole thing when it started – he is still missed even after all these years.”

Hosting role next for Anton?

However, Anton thinks the show is in safe hands thanks to the star-pairing of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

“They are just fantastic at it,” he enthused.

“Tess, like Craig and I, has been there since the beginning which makes her even more special. I’m a great admirer of Tess for being brilliant at what she does – she holds the whole thing together so brilliantly.

“Claudia adds Claudia – the whole balance of the two of them together is fantastic. There were the first to do it and they are still the best.”

So would he consider a hosting role should one of the ladies move on?

“Like the judging, that’s for someone else to decide!” he told us.

Over the years, Anton has been teamed with an array of celebrity dancers.

Some, like Emma Barton, could step in time with ease. Others – Ann Widdecombe, Judy Murray, Jerry Hall and Susannah Constantine – found it much harder to find a rhythm.

No matter what skill set they possessed, Anton graciously praises all of his former partners.

“I’ve always had brilliant ladies to dance with and they’ve been just the best fun,” he chuckled.

“What I can take away from all the times I danced on the show is the joy I had with all my partners. We had a lot of fun together.

“Whether it was good, bad or indifferent it made no difference to me. I just wanted them to try their best and we’d have some fun. And I’m lucky to say I think they all did.”

Strictly star Anton Du Beke reveals plans for 2023

Now, as we launch into 2023, Anton told us he wants life to carry on as it is.

“I can’t wait to see what the next series of Strictly has to offer,” he said.

“I’d love one of my books to be dramatised. And I’d really like to make another series of Adventures with Anton and Giovanni.

“And most of all, I’d like my children to just carry on being fabulous.”

