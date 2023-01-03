Strictly star Amy Dowden and husband share big news in rare interview together

Strictly pro Amy Dowden, alongside husband Ben Jones, has opened up about the couple’s plans for 2023 and beyond.

They include a monumental house renovation and the possibility of becoming parents.

Amy is known for getting her groove on as a professional dancer for the hit BBC show. For 2022’s installment, the 32-year-old was partnered with EastEnders actor James Bye.

Amy Dowden and James Bye were the fifth couple to be eliminated on Strictly last year (Credit: YouTube)

The pair became the fifth couple to be eliminated. It was after singer Fleur East convinced judges to save her over James in a tense dance-off.

But now, Amy has revealed some exciting plans she and husband Ben are holding for the future. Speaking to Hello! magazine recently, the Caerphilly-born icon even opened up about the joyous whirlwind that was 2022 for her.

Amy Dowden reflects on life

Strictly star Amy married Ben, who is also a dancer, around a year ago now. Near to the first anniversary, she reflected on the past year and all the wonderful developments she’d experienced.

“Our wedding was the biggest highlight of last year for me,” she told Hello!.

The pair wedded in the countryside of South Wales and moved in with one another in their “forever home” – just two weeks later.

Amy Dowden has revealed her and husband Ben’s plans to renovate their West Midlands home (Credit: YouTube)

Amy went on to explain she doesn’t bother with new-year resolutions. She did, however, discuss her and Ben’s desire to renovate their four-bedroom West Midlands abode as much as possible over the next year.

This might prove difficult, as according to Amy, it’s shaping up to be quite the colossal task.

“It is amazing, but it’s an utter renovation,” she divulged. “Every single room needs to be done. We’re literally knocking the back of the house out. It will be worth it in the end.”

Amy and Ben’s parentage wish

She went on to gush about the home’s location, saying that in their back garden they’ve got “a gate which leads straight out onto the nature reserve, which is lovely for dog walks”.

Amy has opened up about her desire to become a mother (Credit: YouTube)

The pair owns a two-year-old bulldog called Lenny.

But it isn’t just the house on the couple’s minds. Babies are taking up some space in their brains too.

Amy admitted that she and Ben wish to start a family someday.

She explained: “We know we definitely want to be parents, but we haven’t had the discussion of when yet. We’re just too busy. It’s hard as a dancer, finding that time.”

Read more: Strictly pro Amy Dowden admits ‘hurt’ over ‘body shaming’ as she makes sad confession

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.