Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has sent fans wild on Twitter, after performing in particularly tight trousers.

The Olympic swimmer, 26, performed the quickstep alongside partner Katya Jones on Saturday (October 2).

However, some viewers were left extremely distracted during the routine – and we can guess why!

Strictly star Adam Peaty distracted viewers last night (Credit: BBC One)

Strictly: Adam Peaty distracts viewers with his bum

Adam dressed as a geek for his week two performance, sporting high-waisted trousers and braces.

The duo danced the quickstep to Are You Gonna Be My Girl by Jet.

They received a score of 19 from the judges, with Shirley Ballas saying: “You did have one or two little mistakes.

“I can see in your eye that you are not going down easy and you are 100per cent competitive.”

In addition, Craig Revel Horwood added: “The characterisation was excellent!”

While Adam’s routine impressed the judges, fans at home couldn’t help but comment on something else.

Strictly fans renamed the star ‘Adam Peachy’ (Credit: BBC)

Adam’s bottom causes a stir with Strictly fans

According to some, it was Adam’s bottom that truly stole the show.

On Twitter, one said: “Adam Peaty’s bum in high trousers is a thing of great beauty #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Another remarked: “Can’t stop staring at Adam Peaty’s bum in them trousers #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Adam Peachy!

A third declared: “Adam Peaty’s bum bum. That is all. #StrictlyComeDancing.”

A fourth shared: “I don’t care Adam Peaty will get my votes tonight.

“I want to see his bum dance next week and he won’t go out this early he definitely here to stay.”

Meanwhile, a fifth came up with a cheeky nickname for Adam.

They announced: “Missed Adam Peaty’s dance but in the reminder I think he needs to be renamed Adam Peachy.”

Another posted: “If @adam_peaty is Peachy Peaty, what is #JohnWhaite? #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly2021.”

A Strictly fan added: “My 87-year-old mum just said ‘he’s got a lovely bum, that Adam!’ #StrictlyComeDancing.”

