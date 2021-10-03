Strictly Come Dancing fans have accused the judges of “BBC favouritism” amid claims Dan Walker was overmarked.

The comments came after BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker and partner Nadiya Bychkova performed a mean and moody paso doble.

However, some Strictly viewers declared he was overmarked and claimed it’s because he works for the BBC.

Strictly news: BBC Breakfast host Dan overmarked?

Dan ended up with a score of 26 on last night’s show (October 2).

Craig Revel Horwood awarded them a seven, as did Anton du Beke.

Motsi Mabusi and Shirley Ballas, meanwhile, each gave Dan a six.

But some viewers took to Twitter to accuse the foursome of “BBC favouritism”, declaring they didn’t deserve the scores they got and only got them because Dan works for the Beeb.

What did Strictly fans say about Dan?

After his paso, one Strictly fan commented: “Dan BBC favouritism much,” adding the hmmm emoji.

Others lumped Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies in with the overmarking claims.

“The overpraise/overmarking of Sara and Dan??? Is the the BBC employee clause kicking in?” one asked.

“BBC voting … how can Dan get those scores yet others did way better get lower scores?” a third asked.

“Oh it’s BBC stick together,” they concluded.

Others commented that Dan’s paso was “overmarked” – and called into question his scores from week one.

“They’ve overmarked Dan twice in a row,” declared one viewer.

“Dan, overmarked,” another stated.

However, some Strictly viewers loved the performance.

“I truly liked your Paso Doble, well done Dan and Nadiya,” said one.

Another added: “Well done Dan, another strong performance. You can dance!”

Dan’s apparence raises eyebrows

By far the most overwhelming trend on social media last night though was Dan’s appearance.

Some Strictly fans wondered “who has Dan upset in the wardrobe department” with his gladiatorial outfit.

And many many others pointed to Dan’s “guy liner” – with some suggesting he wears it on BBC Breakfast.

