Strictly 2022 star Katya Jones has hinted at her frustration with partner Tony Adams as she made a cheeky dig over his “six-pack”.

The pro dancer, 33, and the former footballer, 55, are partnered on this year’s series of the BBC show.

The two ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2022: Katya hints at frustration with Tony

During Saturday night’s show of Strictly, the two ended up at the bottom of the leaderboard after scoring 15 points.

And now, the Russian dancer has admitted Tony takes “every possibility” to have a break from dance rehearsals, and cheekily teased the ex-sport star over his “six-pack”

Speaking to The Sun, Katya said: “He always had a six-pack — of biscuits! Definitely, over the last two weeks.

“He takes every possibility he can to take a break. There was this woman who kept making him tea. He’d say to her: ‘Keep talking so I don’t have to go back into training.’”

Despite this, Katya says “nothing is a challenge or too difficult” for her.

Katya made a cheeky dig at Tony (Credit: BBC)

Katya and Tony on Strictly

Things didn’t go quite to plan for the pair on Saturday’s live show.

Former England and Arsenal player Tony sadly put a few steps wrong during his tango to Go West! and the judges definitely noticed.

At the judging table, Anton De Beke joked: “As you come out, we don’t know what your routine is, and as it turns out, neither do you.”

The audience erupted into laughter, and Katya shouted: “He does! Can we have another go, please!”

But then Anton responded: “That’s the unfortunate thing about this show, you only get one go.”

Viewers give their verdict on Tony and Katya

Meanwhile, it will come as somewhat of a relief to Katya that viewers seemed to warm to Tony at least.

“Somehow I’m watching Strictly instead of the Ospreys game…

“One thing I’ve learnt is that Tony Adams is a total class act. What a lovely bloke,” said one viewer.

Tony opened up about why he’s doing Strictly (Credit: Splash)

Tony shares real reason for taking part after breakdown

Last week, Tony revealed the real reason he’s doing Strictly is to spread a message of positivity.

He told ED! at a recent press launch that he’s got much to be thankful for.

When asked why he was taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022, he said: “I’ve not had a drink or drug for 26 years.

“My message is that you can do anything you want to do.”

He went on to explain that he’s also hoping to have lots of fun!

Tony added: “I run a mental health business and a mental health charity – an addiction charity – and I’m here to have some fun.

“I had a heart condition when I was 49, and a mental breakdown, and I went ‘hold on a minute’.

“I was working too hard in China [as sport director of Chinese Super League club Chongqing Lifan FC].

“The salary was fantastic, but it was doing a lot to my head, so now I’m more relaxed and taking it easy.

“I’m concerned that I’m not going to be on the golf course as much! But I’ll be dancing, which is good for my head and good for my mental health.

“We’ve used dancing in rehab for 22 years now.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One, next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

