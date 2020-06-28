Steph McGovern 'disgusted' after disaster at home

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Steph McGovern has had a bin-related domestic nightmare, saying she felt 'disgusted' at herself.

When an everyday chore went wrong, the 38-year-old took to Twitter to share her bin-related troubles with her 403,000 followers.

I have never been so disgusted with myself

She wrote: "A bin drama.

"I ran out in the five-min window when it wasn't raining to put the bin bag in the outside bin. I lift the lid.

"Throw the bag in. A gust of wind comes. The bin lid slams down."

Steph recently featured in the documentary Easy Ways to Live Well (Credit: BBC)

And just when you think she might have got away with it, she went on to add: "Bin juice sprays in my face. I have never been so disgusted with myself. #binjuice."

A bin drama. I ran out in the 5 min window when it wasn’t raining to put the bin bag in the outside bin. I lift the lid. Throw the bag in. A gust of wind comes. The bin lid slams down. Bin juice sprays in my face. 🤢 I have never been so disgusted with myself. #binjuice — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) June 27, 2020

One follower replied: "I can hardly bring myself to lift the big bin lid.

"Think I'd have passed out with shock if #binjuice got me #OCD."

Steph responded: "I know what you mean. Every time I panic about it slamming down and today it finally did."

Another told the journalist: "Made my evening, that did. Sorry to find it so amusing!"

Someone else commented: "Bin juice is the stuff of the devil."

But one of Steph's followers definitely beat her bin drama.

They tweeted: "I spilled toilet brush juice over myself the other day. Jumped straight in the shower."

Steph simply replied with a sick-face emoji - which we can all agree is the only appropriate reaction to that story.

What happened to The Steph Show?

Since lockdown, Steph has been spending more time with her partner and seven-month-old daughter. She started her new Channel 4 programme, The Steph Show, during lockdown, filming the first episode from her home in Yorkshire.

But she then decided to put filming on hold until she is able to get to the studio in Leeds to film.

The Steph Show is postponed until filming can start again. (Credit: Channel 4)

She explained why she had made the decision on Twitter, telling fans: "As much as I've loved doing a lockdown show at home, I never expected it to go on this long.

"We've decided it's time to have a break and give my family our home back," she announced.

"The proper prog will be launching when the Leeds studio is sorted, I may still be wearing slippers #TheStephShow."

