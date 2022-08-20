Stacey Solomon ‘cannot even describe the feeling’ as she shares gorgeous pics of Rose in her flower girl dress

Newly wed Stacey Solomon has shared adorable photos of daughter Rose in her flower girl outfit.

The Loose Women star, 32, tied the knot last month with presenter Joe Swash, 40, at their home in Essex.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey treated her 5.3 million followers to gorgeous photos of her and her daughter.

Rose, 10 months, sported a white ribbon head band and a white princess dress. While Stacey wore her beautiful bridal gown and veil.

Stacey and Joe got married last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey married Joe Swash last month

The mother-of-four’s caption read: “Our Flower Girl. Rose. I cannot even describe the feeling of getting ready for our special day with my daughter. I’ll never ever forget these moments.

“Rose’s little dress was made from the offcuts of my dress. Before we knew we were pregnant with Rose we were going to get married last year.

“I’m so glad we waited until she got here because these will forever be some of the most special memories of my life.”

She added: “Happy Saturday everyone. Hope you’re having the most special summer and I promise this is the last of the wedding spam. I just couldn’t not have Rosey Posey’s pictures on here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Fans thought they looked beautiful

Writing in the comment section, one fan said: “Aww these are beautiful. I love how Rose’s dress is made from yours.”

A second said: “Aww please don’t stop the wedding spam. Absolutely beautiful. Thank you for sharing.”

“These photos are everything. I’m so happy you’ve got the daughter you’ve always dreamed of,” another wrote.

And a fourth user commented: “You both look stunning.”

Stacey and Joe share five children between them (Credit: ITV)

Stacey and Joe share son Rex, three, and daughter Rose, 10 months, together.

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits her ‘dream’ for her kids as she declares ‘it’s all you can wish for’

While Stacey is also the mother of sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, Joe is the father of son Harry, 15.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts about this story.