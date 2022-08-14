Stacey Solomon has admitted her “dream” for her kids following her wedding to Joe Swash.

The Loose Women favourite tied the knot last month in a romantic ceremony at their Pickle Cottage home.

Family was naturally at the heart of the celebrations, with Stacey and Joe’s five children playing big roles in the day.

Now the star has told OK! about her hopes for the kids’ futures.

Stacey Solomon on post-wedding wish for kids

Coming out of her wedding bubble, Stacey admitted her hopes for her kids – Zachary, Leighton, Rex, Rose and Joe’s son Harry.

She said: “I can honestly say all you can wish for with your kids is that they’re content. Not even that they’re the happiest kids in the world. Just content.”

Stacey continued: “I hope they all just get to a point in their lives when they’re like: ‘Cool. I’m happy and this is good enough for me.’ That would be the dream.”

Being mum to baby Rose

During the same chat, Stacey also opened up about the differences between parenting her brood of boys and new baby girl Rose.

And, after doing all the traditional “girlie” stuff with her boys, Stacey thinks she’s got being mum to a daughter sussed.

“As time goes on, I don’t know that her being a girl will be any different. She’ll probably go: ‘Right, where’s my football kit, I’m going off with the boys!'” Stacey laughed.

Stacey has previously opened up about her hopes for Rose in an honest Instagram post.

During a brief video, Stacey could be seen lifting a giggling Rose into the air, before bringing her back down again.

In the video body positivity advocate Stacey is wearing a bikini.

She shared: “Dear Rose, I hope you grow up and love who you are. I hope that love is never determined by your appearance.”

