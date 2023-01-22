Mum-to-be Stacey Solomon has shut down any hope of a night of passion with her husband Joe Swash.

The 33-year-old star, who is heavily pregnant with her fifth child, took to Instagram to ask her followers how she and Joe should spend the afternoon.

Stacey’s dad was looking after the kids because the couple were celebrating Joe’s birthday.

There were some suggestions the Loose Women favourite approved of.

Trips to Ikea, going for dinner and having a date night were suggestions Stacey read out on her story.

However, some afternoon delight with Joe was certainly off the menu.

Expectant mum Stacey Solomon shuts down sex suggestion

After one person suggested “sexy time”, Stacey was dismissive.

“Obviously this was Joe’s favourite answer. It was the first thing he said to me when dad came to pick up the kids,” she said.

While Joe protested, Stacey cut in: “It’s a physical impossibility right now.

“How would it even happen? I honestly don’t know how people do it.

“I can’t even walk up the stairs without hyperventilating. If you think I could do anything like that right now. I can’t move, look at me! Look at me!”

With an early bedtime out of the question, the pair instead looked around the shops and bought a few new items for their incoming new arrival.

When is Stacey’s due date?

Stacey has been filling fans in on the last few months of pregnancy, having kept news of her new arrival private for eight months.

One cheeky video saw Joe, 41, film Stacey struggling to get up off a beanbag.

Stacey rolled onto her back and let out a groan as she began to slip herself off.

Watching her struggle to get up, Joe remarked: “It’s like a beached whale.”

Clearly trying not to laugh, Stacey shouted back: “Oh my God, shut up.”

As Stacey finally made it across the room, Joe confessed what he really wanted to show her.

“It’s a video of you getting off a bean bag,” he laughed.

