Stacey Solomon introduces baby Rose to her great-grandma in touching Instagram posts

Stacey Solomon had an emotional family moment when she introduced baby daughter Rose to her great-grandma.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter shared her joy at the family introduction with fans earlier today (Saturday December 18).

But the meet-up was also a birthday reunion for Stacey and her grandmother.

Stacey indicated on Instagram they haven’t been able to see one another for some time due to the pandemic.

Stacey introduced baby Rose during the reunion with her grandma (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What did Stacey Solomon post about her baby and grandma?

Stacey revealed she has recently spent some time with her grandmother – and was thrilled to join her a big occasion.

Read more: Stacey Solomon reveals the real reason daughter Rose will be her last child

But not only was Stacey able to join other relatives to celebrate with her nan, she also managed to introduce baby Rose.

In a series of Instagram and Insta Story uploads, Loose Women star Stacey illustrated how the meet-up went down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

The mum-of-four also expressed how grateful she is for her family as she wished her grandmother a happy 93rd birthday.

Stacey’s grandma, seen here holding baby Rose, is 93 (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

‘We love you so very much’

Stacey said she treasured the chance to see her as she captioned images of her grandma cradling Rose.

She wrote: “Seeing you on your birthday and Rose being able to meet you for the first time on your special day was just the best.

“We are so so grateful to have you Grandma. You’re incredibly special to us and we love you so very much.”

You’re incredibly special to us.

Stacey continued: “We haven’t been able to see you enough over the last two years but we are excited and grateful to start making memories again to love and treasure as much as we treasure you.”

Rose seemed to enjoy herself too! (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

Considerate Stacey also spared a thought for others whose families have been separated by circumstances beyond their control.

She added: “Thinking of anyone who hasn’t been able to make memories with their special ones that they deserved.”

Stacey also treated her grandma to a trip with baby Rose (Credit: Instagram @staceysolomon)

How did Stacey’s Insta followers react?

Followers were incredibly touched by Stacey’s sweet post.

TV presenter Gaby Roslin was among those to leave an appreciative comment.

She wrote: “How precious. What a magical photo of them together.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘sad’ as she battles severe exhaustion following baby Rose’s birth

Someone else agreed: “Such a precious moment Stace. One to cherish forever.”

And another person contributed: “So lovely and special. Sat here with tears rolling.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.