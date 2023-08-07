Stacey Solomon fans shocked by her son Zachary’s appearance in new family photo

Fans of Stacey Solomon have been left stunned by her son Zachary’s appearance in a new family photo that she posted on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the proud mum shared a lovely holiday snapshot to her social media. Stacey and husband Joe Swash are currently enjoying some time away in the sun with their little ones.

Except some of them aren’t quite so little any more, with Zachary – who’s 15 – now towering above Stacey!

Stacey is currently on holiday with Joe and the kids (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon shocks fans with photo of son

“So grateful to be spending some time making memories with my people,” Stacey captioned the photo.

It shows her standing by the pool holding her youngest baby Belle. Husband Joe is crouched in front of her with their other two shared children Rex and Rose on his knees. Behind her are her two older sons Leighton and Zachary.

Wow the height on Zach! He’s taller than you now!

She also added: “P.S we are literally off to the buffet, the kids disco, and then possibly bingo if me and Joe can stay awake, but I thought I’d dress up just because we’re on holiday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey followed up with two more adorable photos of her lifting up her youngest girls, but it was her eldest that seemed to have got fans talking.

One person commented: “Wow the height on Zach! He’s taller than you now!” they added a shocked emoji.

Another person picked up on the same thing: “Omg I’m sure Zach was as big as Belle when you first went on national tvTV!! and now Zach is taller than you! How time flies.”

“I can’t take how big Zach is like a man. Beautiful family,” somebody else said.

A fourth commented: “Gorgeous photo. You boy is taller than you.”

Read More: Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash ‘struggling to be good parents’ as she drops bombshell about having more kids

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.