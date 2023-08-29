Stacey Solomon shares big news about son Rex as she admits struggle: ‘I can’t describe how emotional this makes me’

Mum-of-five Stacey Solomon has admitted on Instagram that she feels “emotional” as her son Rex prepares for “big boy school”.

Stacey opened up about the milestone moment as she shared a picture of his new school uniform hanging up on a personalised wooden stand.

“New level unlocked big boy school,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I can’t even describe how emotional this makes me. I can’t believe in just a few days Rexy will be in big school. He’s still my baby.”

Stacey Solomon admitted she’s feeling “emotional” as son Rex reaches a milestone moment (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

TV fave Stacey also told her followers that son Leighton is “off to seniors”, as she added: “Omg, send help,” alongside a crying face emoji.

I can’t even describe how emotional this makes me.

The Loose Women presenter shares Rex, four, Rose, one, and six-month-old Belle with husband Joe Swash, while she has Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

She went on to reveal that she had originally purchased the clothes stand when Rex was a baby, and recently upgraded to a bigger one.

Stacey shared a photo of Rex’s new school uniform (Credit: Instagram)

She wrote: “This stand is from another small business @fall_withgrace I bought my first one 4 years ago when Rex was a baby and I finally had to upgrade to big boy.”

Clearly feeling reminiscent, Stacey then shared a photo of Rex’s first stand which featured a babygrow.

“I’ve gone down a rabbit hole it feels like yesterday I was putting babygrows on Rex’s stand,” she wrote alongside. “This was his first ever one I can’t cope @fall_withgrace.”

Stacey enjoys a ‘wholesome weekend’

Stacey has been enjoying the last few days of the summer holidays with her family at her home, Pickle Cottage.

Sharing a snap over the bank holiday weekend, she wrote: “A wholesome weekend at home… That’s it. Doesn’t happen often. Just stayed home all weekend doing my favourite things in the world. Eating ALL the food, being with family, walks, games, cuddles, baths & just time with them.”

She continued: “Do you ever have one of those weekends where you don’t want to go to bed on the last night because you know it’s back to reality tomorrow? That’s me right now. It really is the little things isn’t it. Hope you’ve all had a lovely weekend, lots of love from all of us.”

