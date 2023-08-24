The Loose Women stars who are friends in real life (and there aren’t many of them!)

The Loose Women presenters are all besties, right?!

You’d think so many hours spent putting the world to rights and sharing too much information about your sex lives would bond you forever, but apparently that’s not the case.

It’s come to our attention that only a small number of the Loose Women still hang out off screen. And it’s not actually who you might expect.

Are any of the Loose Women actually friends IRL? (Credit: ITV)

Denise Welch and Frankie Bridge

These two are goals, tbh. Denise recently went to watch Frankie in her first West End role and cheered her on like a proud mum.

Soooo proud of my pretend daughter.

She shared a cute photo to her Instagram with the even cuter caption: “Honestly. Soooo proud of my friend (and pretend daughter) @frankiebridge. She’s starring in @222aghoststory and she’s fantastic in it!!! Natural, confident and real it’s a lovely performance and the start of an acting career for sure.”

Denise Welch and pretty much all the Loose Women

Denise just seems to get along with everyone at this point.

Former Loose Women panellists Kate Thornton and Zoe Tyler were also spotted hanging out with her over the summer and even tagged along to one of her son Matty Healy’s 1975 gigs.

Denise also holidayed with ex-colleague Carol McGiffin recently, jokingly telling fans to subscribe to their “OnlyNans” as they posed together for a bikini pic.

Stacey Solomon and Linda Robson

Stacey had an intimate wedding to Joe Swash at their home last year, with only a handful of close friends and family in attendance. Only one special Loose Women colleague, Linda Robson, made it onto the guest-list.

Stacey Solomon is surely friends with everyone! (Credit: ITV)

Not only is she clearly Stacey’s work bestie, but she also has an unlikely connection to her husband Joe.

“My mum’s been friends with Linda since they were 16,” Joe once revealed in an interview. “From the age of 15 I used to go on holiday with my mum and Linda. Linda’s more like family, like my auntie.”

Linda Robson is basically a member of Stacey’s family (Credit: YouTube)

Charlene White and Judi Love

These two have great chemistry on screen, so it’s great to see that they seem to love each other just as much off camera.

So much so that Charlene posted an “appreciation post” for Judi on her Instagram earlier this year, celebrating her “wonderful friend”.

“Okay this is an appreciation post for my wonderful friend @1judilove who’s just announced that her stand up tour is heading to THE LONDON PALLADIUM!!!!!” she captioned the photo.

“Judi’s always been so open an honest about just how hard she’s worked to get to this point in her life… and I’m just so ridiculously proud of her,” she continued to gush. “My girl’s heading to the Palladium and my heart is bursting with happiness. Congratulations darling.”

“Babesss don’t make me cry!! Thank you sweetie xxx,” came Judi’s equally wholesome reply.

We love to see women supporting women!

