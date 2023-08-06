Stacey Solomon looks incredible in tiny bikini on family holiday as Joe Swash suffers embarrassing mishap

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon is enjoying a family vacation with her husband Joe Swash and showed off her incredible body in a bikini on Instagram after giving birth earlier this year.

Stacey documented her time away on her Instagram Story and showed off her exotic view while wearing an eye-catching bikini.

Stacey and Joe flew to a beachy location for their summer vacation with the kids on Thursday (August 3).

Stacey shared a photo of herself looking into the sea on a sandy beach on her Instagram Story and looked nothing short of incredible. While appearing her healthy self, she informed her followers that Joe took the pic and captioned the photo with a sense of humour.

Stacey Solomon jokes that Joe has been taking “pervy pics” of her (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash holiday

“I spent most of the day shouting at the big boys to come in closer and my bum spent most of the day digesting my swimming shorts,” she wrote. “Joe spent his day taking pervy pics of me. I’ll be wearing my own swimwear range for the foreseeable,” she added with the crying with-laughter emoji.

Stacey also relaxed on a sun lounger when Joe and her sons enjoyed time in the sea. While their vacation is bound to be filled with numerous memories, it seems there is one that Joe and Stacey probably won’t forget.

Detailing the embarrassing moment on Stacey’s Instagram Story, Joe explained that when walking along the pool, he stumped his toe “so bad,” lost his balance, and “fell into the arms of the biggest man you’ve ever seen in your life”.

Laughing her head off, Stacey couldn’t stop cackling while Joe continued with his story. Joe joked that the man caught him and “cradled him like a baby”. He said: “Honestly, it was like he was about to give me a bottle.”

While away from Joe, Stacey told fans that she was wondering where her husband was. Joe replied: “Getting breastfed by this bodybuilder.” Stacey rolled her head back and continued to burst out laughing.

Joe suffered an embarrassing incident (Credit: Instagram Stories)

