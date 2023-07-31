Stacey Solomon ‘excited’ as she makes family announcement after reuniting with her kids

Stacey Solomon has issued a “very exciting” family announcement on Instagram after reuniting with her kids.

The telly fave, 33, recently returned from a working away to her famous Pickle Cottage, where she lives with husband Joe Swash. And of course, her five children, as well as their beloved pups Teddy and Peanut.

No stranger to keeping her loyal legion of fans updated on her life, Stacey was back at it on Sunday (July 30). Informing her 5.7 million Instagram followers, she revealed major career news about some members of her beloved family.

Stacey is back with her family at Pickle Cottage (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon shares family news on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Story, Stacey beamed to the camera while cuddling her dogs.

“Today is a very exciting day for Teddy and Peanut because… meet the new faces of Pooch and Mutt,” Stacey proclaimed. “You’re going to be brand ambassadors for your favourite food,” she added while playing with the happy doggies.

Stacey went on: “The reason we haven’t done this before is because I wouldn’t do this unless I used something and not just used it once but used it regularly.”

The telly fave had some exciting news to share (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey Solomon dogs become brand ambassadors

The Loose Women star then explained how when she first got Teddy, he was “super anxious”. So she started feeding him food from the brand that “help with anxiety and stuff”. The Pooch and Mutt food went down a treat with Teddy, and Peanut – and Stacey hasn’t stopped feeding it to them since.

“These are his favourite bits and pieces – I mix the dry food with the wet food,” Stacey said in another clip, while showing off the products on offer.

“They [the dogs] take anything wet food going – they aren’t fussy. These are their favourite treats. Shrimp and coconut,” she said, before offering the dogs a treat.

Stacey’s dogs have bagged a brand deal (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey’s dogs

Stacey first got Peanut in 2021. Then in January 2022, she welcomed Teddy into Pickle Cottage after her previous family dog Theo died just after Christmas.

Stacey took to social media at the time to share the reason why they chose the name Teddy as well as the hidden tribute to their pet Theo. She wrote: “We called him Teddy because Teddy can be short for ‘Theodore’ so we thought it was a special tribute to Theo. We didn’t pick him out but we said we would take any dog suitable for young children and another dog.”

“We didn’t mind what breed, colour, coat anything as long as he would be happy and it was right. And along came Teddy,” she added.

