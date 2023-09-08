Stacey Solomon announces ‘surreal’ news as her ‘dream has come true’: ‘Heart in my stomach’

Star of Loose Women Stacey Solomon has kicked off September with her own home range with Asda’s George. And by the looks of things, she has already received a great response.

Last month, the mum-of-five revealed that being given this opportunity is a dream come true. “I can’t even describe the feeling inside my stomach knowing how long I’ve wanted to do this and how hard I’ve worked on it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Now that the home range is officially in stores, Stacey is “overwhelmed” by its success.

Stacey is overwhelmed by the success of her home range (Credit: YouTube)

‘It doesn’t feel real’

For her latest Instagram post yesterday (September 7), Stacey documented a visit to an Asda store. Within the video clip, she met hundreds of fans who showed up to share their support.

“Oh my goodness. I don’t even know where to start,” she wrote. “Today was the most surreal, heart in my stomach, confidence boosting experience EVER! It doesn’t feel real. I went to Asda to see my Home Range in store for the very first time & I met soooooo many wonderful people who came to say hi.”

Thank you for making my dreams come true.

The 33-year-old said she’s “never felt so grateful” for “the overwhelming sense of love & achievement”.

While thanking her fans, she also shared some words of encouragement in return: “Don’t ever stop believing in yourself. Keep pushing. Keep saying yes whenever you get the chance.”

“I am so damn proud of this home range & everything it stands for. Love you all to the moon and back dnd to the whole @asda @georgeatasda team, thank you for making my dreams come true,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

The support for Stacey continued in the comments section

It seems Stacey’s loyal Instagram followers cannot get enough of the TV personality and rushed to the comments section to share more love.

“I have literally been and styled them and posted them already, you should be so proud,” one user wrote.

“Your genuine warmth radiates in this video. You can see your joy at meeting everyone! So lovely,” another person shared.

“My 7am visit to my store before work was SOOOO worth it. LOVE everything I’ve bought xx,” a third user remarked. “So proud of you, it’s all stunning,” a fourth user wrote.

Read more: Stacey Solomon fans stunned as she takes ‘secret’ sister to the NTAs

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page@EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!