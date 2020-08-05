Stacey Solomon forced to address fans after letting baby Rex eat unwashed berries

Stacey Solomon has been forced to speak out after letting baby son Rex eat unwashed berries during a family trip.

The Loose Women panellist, 30, was enjoying some time with her sister and their kids at a field when the youngster was spotted munching away on berries.

Stacey Solomon claps back at trolls

The mum of three shared a montage video of their day, including clips of little Rex playing with older brother Zachary, 12.

At one point, the mum-of-three filmed herself picking berries off a nearby bush and handing them to Rex.

She wrote alongside the clip: "Nope Susan I didn't wash the berries...

"I forgot to bring my sink with us but it stopped him from eating the mud so I went with it."

Stacey later went on to reveal how she had been inundated with messages from fans over the fruity treat.

Sitting in the garden, she shared: "So many of you messaging asking if I'm worried about bugs that can live in berries... I'm not.

"I'm pretty sure they're safe to eat... extra protein too."

It appears Stacey's fans needn't have worried as little Rex woke up the next morning with a huge grin on his face.

She filmed herself and the youngster snuggled in bed together as dog Theo greeted them both with a morning kiss.

Stacey Solomon's family trip

Stacey and her family recently returned from a coastal break to Devon.

The TV star was joined by boyfriend Joe Swash and son Rex at the luxury Sidmouth Harbour Hotel & Spa.

During their stay, Stacey was left panicked after unknowingly taking rocks from a local beach.

After a day out fossil hunting, she explained: "A few of you are messaging me saying, 'Be careful Stace, you can be arrested for taking pebbles off the beach.'

"Well that's a bummer, I just spent two hours collecting them bad boys!"

However, Stacey later confirmed to her fans that taking the stones was completely legal.

Stacey continued: "Just called the local heritage coast centre and they said where we were fossil hunting it's 100% ok to take some home as long as you don't have a wheelbarrow full or find a massive one. Wahoo."

Stacey Solomon baby on the way?

Joe and Stacey share 14-month-old son Rex, but have always been open to the idea of welcoming a new addition.

The ITV star recently discussed their baby plans during a Q+A session.

She said: "This is the most asked question of the day.

"We'd never say never - we feel so lucky and grateful to have four amazing children and it's my favourite thing in the world being a mum, so who knows."

As well as Zachary and Rex, Stacey is also a mum to eight-year-old Leighton. Meanwhile, Joe has a 13-year-old son called Harry.

