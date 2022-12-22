Stacey Solomon feeling ‘dread’ ahead of Christmas following heartbreaking family loss

Stacey Solomon has admitted feeling ‘dread’ at Christmas time as she remembers the heartbreaking loss of a family member.

Last year Stacey, husband Joe Swash and their children lost their dog Theo on Boxing Day.

On Wednesday, Stacey took to Instagram to share a sweet video with her 5.4 million followers.

The cleanfluencer and TV presenter paid a visit to pomeranian-chihuahua-mix Theo’s grave.

In the sweet clip Stacey’s son Rex, her first child with husband Joe, is seen running along.

The blond three-year-old is heard calling ‘Theo, we’re coming for you’.

TV star Stacey Solomon shares a sweet clip of son Rex (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon’s sweet Christmas tribute

Stacey, 33, had captioned the post ‘Good afternoon’.

She wrote: “Me and Rexy spent the morning visiting Theo, cleaning her plaque and bringing her some fresh flowers.

“Sounds silly but as it gets closer to Christmas and I remember that last Boxing Day we lost her…

“I’m missing her more than ever and feeling a bit of dread towards Boxing Day for some reason.

“We love you Fifi, happy heavenly Christmas darling.”

Cute Rex, wearing a sweater reading ‘sweater weather’ and a woolly cream hat, runs through the leaves.

His mum calls out: “Can you see Theo’s bench?”

Rex cleans the wooden plaque with a cleaning product before using an electric cleaning brush to clear the plaque of dirt and leaves.

He wipes it with a cloth and declares: “And it’s clean!”

Rex says ‘Merry Christmas Theo’ as he sets a bunch of flowers down beside the plaque.

The grave is in the grounds of Stacey and Joe’s £1.2 million Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

Stacey is also mum to 14-year-old Zachary, born when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox.

Four years later, Stacey welcomed ten-year-old Leighton with her ex Aaron Barham.

Former EastEnders actor Joe also has a son, Harry, 15, from a previous relationship.

Rex is big brother to Stacey and Joe’s daughter, one-year-old Rose.

The pair describe themselves as a ‘blended family’.

What other dogs does the family have?

Stacey welcomed working cocker spaniel Teddy to the family weeks after losing Theo.

The name is a tribute to Theo, as Teddy is also a nickname for Theodore.

The couple also have a dog called Peanut, and both appear in the video with Rex.

Loose Women star Stacey previously said on Instagram: “Welcome Home Teddy. Last night we rescued a dog. But today I’m not sure who has rescued who. We miss you so much Theo.

“I hope you’re looking down from heaven smiling, knowing that Peanut will no longer be so very lonely and that a doggy who really needed a family now has one.

“To the moon and back, always.”

Stacey explained in a later interview: “We didn’t pick him out but we said we would take any dog suitable for young children and another dog.

“We didn’t mind what breed, colour, coat anything as long as he would be happy and it was right. And along came Teddy.”

She added: “I have no idea why or how anyone could not want him or he wouldn’t be ‘good’ enough.”

