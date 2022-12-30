Stacey Solomon made a shock confession about pregnancy in an old interview, unearthed following her baby news.

The 33-year-old mum-of-four announced she is expecting another baby – her third with husband Joe Swash.

But according to a previous interview, Stacey appeared to insist that her youngest daughter Rose, one, would be her last.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash (Credit: Splash News)

Speaking to You magazine in September 2021, she said she might not be having another.

Stacey said: “We have to live within our means. We want to be the best parents we can.

“And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant.”

She added: “I don’t want to push it anymore. This is enough.”

Stacey’s last pregnancy

The last time she was pregnant, Stacey shared a series of third trimester bump photos with her Instagram followers.

She captioned the beautiful snaps: “Taking in every last second. Thank you dad for helping me make special memories tonight… I wish I’d done this every time but I’m so glad we did it this time.

“For the last time… So grateful for the chance to grow you little one, now we can’t wait to meet you.”

But although Stacey seemed to be fairly certain that was it, Joe wasn’t so sure.

In an interview with Fabulous magazine in October, Joe was asked if there would be any more on the way.

Stacey Solomon has two children from past relationships (Credit: Splash News)

He replied: “Having kids is addictive. I love it. I love being a dad and a husband. If I can be half what my dad was to us as a family, then I’d be happy.

“And I’m never going to say never to more kids. Let’s see what happens.”

Stacey Solomon baby news

Stacey revealed her lovely baby news on Instagram this week, sharing a video of husband Jo seeing the pregnancy test for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Captioning the video, she wrote: “So grateful and cannot believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub.”

Stacey posted more in her Stories, where she revealed her “nerves” about the surprise pregnancy.

Read more: Coleen Nolan hits back after being accused of ignoring Stacey Solomon’s baby news

“I can’t believe we are having another baby!” Stacey said. “We are soooo excited.”

She then joked: “I’m nervous about my noon. But so, so excited!”

What did you think of this story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.