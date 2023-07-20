Stacey Dooley made a relatable confession about having a baby during a recent interview, branding it her “hardest gig ever”.

The star also revealed, with her typical candour, why she won’t marry Kevin Clifton.

Stacey Dooley on the trials of having a baby

Stacey revealed that she feels as though she’s failing when it comes to motherhood. The former Strictly champion made the confession during a very honest interview with The Sun recently.

Stacey and Kevin welcomed their first child together – a little girl called Minnie – back in January.

Discussing having a baby, Stacey revealed that she feels as though she’s in the “trenches” due to how tired she is.

“I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, ‘Don’t you want to do this again?’. And he went, ‘Are you nuts? You’re over-tired!’ I don’t know how people have four children. I’ve had one and am completely failing,” she confessed.

She then went on to say that she underestimated how little sleep she is currently getting.

Stacey has opened up about motherhood (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Dooley calls having a baby her ‘toughest gig’

The 36-year-old was awarded an MBE for Services to Broadcasting in 2018.

She has reported from dangerous scenarios and war-torn countries and has seen a number of harrowing things in her documentaries.

However, the former Strictly star has candidly revealed that motherhood is perhaps her toughest-ever gig.

“To say I have found the last couple of months easy would be totally disingenuous. I used to think people were exaggerating and being melodramatic when they were saying how hard it is. But, honest to God, it’s the hardest gig you’ll ever do,” she confessed.

Stacey also confessed that Minnie’s birth was “humbling” because now there is someone in her life who is a “million times” more important than she is.

Kevin and Stacey have been together since 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Stacey reveals why she won’t marry Kevin Clifton

Elsewhere in the interview, Stacey revealed why she isn’t planning on marrying partner Kevin. The reason for not wanting to tie the knot? Because Kevin’s already been married three times before…

“Marriage has never been massively important to me. Also, it’s well-documented that Kev’s done it a couple of times before. So, you do have to bear that in mind, coming down the aisle like, ‘Hello everyone, I know what you’re all thinking’,” she confessed.

Kevin, 40, married his first wife, Anna Melinkova in 2003. They divorced in 2005. He then tied the knot with Clare Craze in 2006, before they divorced in 2013. In 2015 he married fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer, however, they divorced in 2018.

Stacey was full of praise for Kevin however, claiming she wouldn’t have been able to have done motherhood without him. She also said that it’s a “different love” she has for Kevin now.

