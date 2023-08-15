Spencer Matthews breaks his silence on claims he was hospitalised after ‘overdosing’ on medication

Spencer Matthews has broken his silence on Instagram over claims he was hospitalised after ‘overdosing’ on medication.

It was reported over the weekend by some news outlets that the former Made In Chelsea cast member, 35, spent two days of a family holiday in a hospital bed.

Reports claimed The Jump contestant Spencer had overdosed on coldsore tablets.

Spencer Matthews ‘hospitalised’ claims

Spencer’s wife Vogue Williams is reported to have joked on a podcast: “Spenny was hospitalised for two days because he is a little [blank] and he can’t handle it.”

She also apparently added: “I am not joking, I am not joking, I’m not. He overdosed on cold sore tablets and his liver function, because he did it for a full week, taking ten of these things and he said: ‘Oh they’re fine.’ And he did it to me when I thought I felt a tingle. He said: ‘Darling take six of these and you’ll be fine.’ And you’re only meant to take two.”

Spencer breaks silence on Instagram

Over the last 24 hours, however, Spencer has reeled over coverage of Vogue’s claims.

Sharing one Instagram Story containing a screenshot of a tweet offering thoughts to his family, Spencer commented: “For the avoidance of doubt… I’m still alive.”

I’m still alive.

He added: “Also I was hospitalised with a virus but overdose on cold sore stuff sounds more interesting I guess?”

Another Insta Story showed a view of several articles concerning Vogue’s comments on Google.

Spencer wrote: “Crikey.”

‘Your thoughts needn’t be with my family’

And then on Monday (August 14) evening, Spencer commented a third time, on his main account.

Sharing a selfie and also the same image in his first Story, Spencer gave his wife’s podcast a namecheck.

He said in the post’s caption: “As rock and roll as overdosing on cold sore meds sounds, that was not my cause of death… I’m afraid it was only a lowly virus that had me admitted to hospital. Sorry to dampen all the media fun.

“Glad to see that jokes on My Therapist Ghosted Me are considered factual and newsworthy though…

“Your thoughts needn’t be with my family.”

How fans reacted

Spencer’s followers reacted to his post with sarcastic expressions of mock-condolence. Bear Grylls was among those to offer their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Spencer replied: “I’m fighting fit pal x.”

Additionally, others offered their “thoughts and prayers”. And one person used a laughing emoji as they wrote: “So glad you survived.”

