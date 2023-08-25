Sky News host Kay Burley sparks fears as she announces she’s giving up food for 10 days

Sky News host Kay Burley has sparked concern after announcing that she’s giving up food for 10 days.

The 62-year-old presenter told fans about her extreme fasting regime in a video posted to social media this week.

Sky News’ Kay Burley is following an extreme fasting plan (Credit: Instagram)

“Morning everybody,” she said in an Instagram video. “Glorious day here, on the banks of Lake Constance. I’m here as part of a 10-day fasting experience.

“I’ve already seen the doctor this morning, I’ve already seen the nurse this morning, they were both fantastic,” she explained, before holding up a mysterious white bottle. “I’ve been given my fasting minerals that I need to take three times a day, also to keep you busy a great big sheet of things that you can do all day, there’s a magnificent pool here.

“I suppose the big thing here is not really eating many calories for, it equates to 10 days. How am I going to get on when I’ve got those rumbly tummy pangs? Stay tuned to find out.”

Fans express concern for Kay Burley

Many of Kay’s followers have been expressing concern for her following the news of her strict diet, especially after she has documented going on lengthy 6km+ walks every day on little to no food.

Earlier today, she shared that she had only consumed 200 calories in the past three days.

“Wow dude!! Be careful!!” urged one person.

Another said: “Surely not great for your health as the body needs sustenance to function.”

Somebody else likewise commented: “Kay if you don’t mind me saying you look so tired, is all this fasting good for you!?”

Meanwhile, others have cheered her on in her challenge.

“Keep going Kay. Fascinating hearing all about it,” one person said.

Another also commented: “Hang in! Epic efforts.”

