Michael Parkinson’s cause of death confirmed two weeks after he passed away aged 88

Sir Michael Parkinson died last month at the age of 88 – and tributes poured in for the TV legend.

The broadcaster had an incredible career spanning decades. He hosted his long-running chat show, Parkinson, from 1971 to 1982 and from 1998 to 2007.

Now, his cause of death has been revealed.

Michael died last month (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sir Michael Parkinson dies at 88

A statement from Sir Michael’s family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.”

They added: “The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”

Tributes have began pouring in for Sir Michael on social media. Charlie Lawson then tweeted: “God rest Michael Parkinson. When stars were real stars.”

Lizzie Cundy wrote: “So very sad to hear legendary talk host Michael Parkinson has died. Michael gave me the best advice on interviewing… he said to me, ‘sit back and just listen’.. thank you Michael, your star studded shows were legendary and no one did it like you did.”

Michael had an incredible career (Credit: ITV)

Tributes to Michael Parkinson

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes added: “Parky. King of the chat show hosts. A privilege to know him on and off screen and to learn from him. They don’t make them like that anymore. Rip Sir Michael Parkinson.”

Priti Patel then tweeted: “Sir Michael Parkinson was the king of the chat show and the greatest interviewer. How he inspired and entertained us all. God bless.”

Lord Alan Sugar said: “Very sad news on the passing of Michael Parkinson. End of an era RIP.”

In addition, Elaine Paige then wrote: “Such very sad breaking news that Sir Michael Parkinson has died. Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show & attended many events with him. A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again. RIP Michael.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote: “How sad. It’s been announced that Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88. Famous for his legendary interviews and broadcasting career which spanned decades. Rest in peace Parky.”

Someone else said: “Gutted to hear about Michael Parkinson a true master at his job. RIP Parky.”

After that, a third then added: “Sad news about Sir Michael Parkinson. Set the standard for late night talk shows. RIP Parky.”

Michael’s cause of death has been confirmed (Credit: BBC)

Michael Parkinson’s cause of death revealed

Today (Friday, September 1), Michael’s cause of death has been revealed. His cause of death wasn’t revealed initially when he passed.

However, according to The Mirror – who have obtained his death certificate – the legendary TV star died of “frailty of old age”.

Michael’s son, who is also called Michael, registered his death on August 18 at Maidenhead Town Hall.

The legendary star died after a short illness.

Read more: Michael Parkinson’s best pal breaks down in tears as he recalls final conversation with star hours before his death

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to then share your thoughts on this story.