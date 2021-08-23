Sir Billy Connolly has admitted his medical challenges are ‘getting worse’ amid his Parkinson’s battle.

The actor and stand-up comedian, 78, was diagnosed with the disease in 2013.

Billy received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Edinburgh TV Festival today.

Sir Billy admits medical challenges are ‘getting worse’ (Credit: Photo by Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Sir Billy Connolly on Parkinson’s battle

In an interview conducted by his wife Dr Pamela Stephenson at their Florida home, Billy discussed his battle.

Read more: Billy Connolly Parkinson’s: Comedian returns to creating amazing art days after second COVID jab

When asked if filming TV gave him any new challenges at this stage in his life, Billy said: “Not really, but the way I think everything is a new challenge.

“I hardly prepare, so I turn up unprepared and everything is a new challenge. It keeps your eyes open, it is good fun.”

Sir Billy Connolly with his wife, Dr. Pamela (Credit: Janet Mayer / SplashNews.com)

He continued: “The challenges lately have been medical, aye, they’re getting worse.

“Have you noticed I’ve been holding my left hand as we have been going on, it is starting to jump around.”

He added: “So I will have to weigh it up and see how bad it gets, I don’t know, we will play it by ear.

“It happens when I least expect it. I’ll be talking to you and I think ‘ah my hand is shaking’ and I will grab it.

“But it is not much of a problem.”

Last year, Billy said Parkinson’s will ‘end him’ (Credit: Photo by Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, last December, Billy said the degenerative condition will ‘end him’.

In a documentary, Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure, the star said: “It was obvious from my movement that I wasn’t who I used to be. And so I had to explain it… just to say that I am not defined by it.

Read more: Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell becomes Alzheimer’s ambassador

“It’s got me and it will get me and it will end me but that’s okay with me.

“I started low and I ended high. Just staying up there, until it is time to stop, seems a natural and good thing to do. It is a good thing to be proud of, I wanted to be a funnyman and I got it.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.