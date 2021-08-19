The widower of Dame Barbara Windsor, Scott Mitchell, has spoken about his wife’s death and how it “affected his life”.

Scott was married to Barbara for twenty years before the star sadly passed away from Alzheimer’s.

Barbara received a diagnosis of the illness in 2014 and died in December 2020.

“There’s really good reason for me and the passion that I have for supporting dementia research and that’s because it’s affected my life,” Scott explained in a new video for charity Alzheimer’s Research UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alzheimer’s Research UK (@alzheimersresearchuk)

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell becomes Alzheimer’s ambassador

“If you are unfortunate enough to go on that journey with someone you love, I think most people are going to want something done about this.”

Meanwhile, Scott has announced he is joining the charity as an ambassador.

Alzheimer’s Research UK said that Scott will work with them to raise awareness of dementia and funds for research.

Read more: Barbara Windsor’s husband Scott Mitchell calls last few weeks ‘toughest of his life’

“My hopes for the future are that other people don’t have to go through it.

“The first thing is it needs to be funded desperately. This is not going away,” Scott explained.

Barbara tragically died from Alzheimer’s last December (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scott shared how Barbara would have loved that she is able to make a difference to others even after her death.

“She can keep making a difference, which is something I know she would have absolutely loved…

“…to know that either she’s still being thought about or something to do with her is helping other people,” he explained.

Read more: Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell ‘laughs and cries’ at lunch with EastEnders’ Emma Barton

In addition, Alzheimer’s UK added: “Together, we’ll ensure Dame Barbara’s legacy lives on, and that research continues to change the lives of those affected by this devastating condition.”

Scott has joined Alzheimer’s UK as an ambassador (SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, commenters on Instagram praised Scott for working to raise funds and awareness of the disease.

“Amazing achievement Scott. Four members of my family suffered with Alzheimer’s and no doubt it will affect more,” one wrote.

“I hope and pray there will be a cure to this cruel disease one day.”

Another added: “My mum had Alzheimer’s and my dad cared for her throughout. You are such a credit [as] an ambassador.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.