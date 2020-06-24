Singer Margarita Pracatan has died aged 89

Margarita Pracatan, the Cuban singer and comedian known for her appearances on the Clive James Show, has died aged 89.

The news was broken on Twitter by a friend of hers, and Margarita's daughter confirmed her mother's death to Sky News.

Her friend wrote on social media: "It is with a heavy heart that I have to write this message this morning...

"My dear friend, the lovely Margarita Pracatan has passed away this morning and we are all totally devastated.

"Margarita two weeks ago was 89 and looking fabulous in the first picture. I love you baby."

Margarita's cause of death is currently unknown.

What was Margarita Pracatan famous for?

Margarita Pracatan appeared on The Clive James Show (Credit: Shutterstock)

Entertainer Margarita came to attention in the UK after Clive James discovered her on a US cable TV programme in 1994.

He invited her to appear on his show and she instantly became a hit with her novelty performances.

She performed with Boy George, Liza Minnelli and Stephen Fry.

The star also performed across the BBC Night Network and on BBC Radio 2. She was a regular fixture at Pride festivals around the world.

Margarita and Clive had a special bond and she paid tribute to the star when he died in November last year.

"Saying goodbye is so shocking," she tweeted. "Makes you quiet rewinding the memories. So many. Years and years of that intelligence and the talent and beautiful way of living, always to do excellence.

"Thank you Clive James from the bottom of my heart. You live forever with us. "

Tributes pour in

Fans have been left devastated by news of Margarita's death, taking to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

