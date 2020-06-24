The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 24th June 2020
News

Singer Margarita Pracatan has died aged 89

The flamboyant Cuban singer was known for her appearances alongside Clive James

By Carena Crawford
Updated:
Tags: BBC, BBC One, Deaths, ITV

Margarita Pracatan, the Cuban singer and comedian known for her appearances on the Clive James Show, has died aged 89.

The news was broken on Twitter by a friend of hers, and Margarita's daughter confirmed her mother's death to Sky News.

Her friend wrote on social media: "It is with a heavy heart that I have to write this message this morning...

"My dear friend, the lovely Margarita Pracatan has passed away this morning and we are all totally devastated.

"Margarita two weeks ago was 89 and looking fabulous in the first picture. I love you baby."

Read more: Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Margarita's cause of death is currently unknown.

What was Margarita Pracatan famous for?

Margarita Pracatan appeared on The Clive James Show (Credit: Shutterstock)

Entertainer Margarita came to attention in the UK after Clive James discovered her on a US cable TV programme in 1994.

He invited her to appear on his show and she instantly became a hit with her novelty performances.

She performed with Boy George, Liza Minnelli and Stephen Fry.

The star also performed across the BBC Night Network and on BBC Radio 2. She was a regular fixture at Pride festivals around the world.

Margarita and Clive had a special bond and she paid tribute to the star when he died in November last year.

"Saying goodbye is so shocking," she tweeted. "Makes you quiet rewinding the memories. So many. Years and years of that intelligence and the talent and beautiful way of living, always to do excellence.

"Thank you Clive James from the bottom of my heart. You live forever with us. "

Tributes pour in

Fans have been left devastated by news of Margarita's death, taking to Twitter to pay tribute to her.

Read more: Willie Thorne dies aged 66

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

BBC BBC One Deaths ITV

Trending Articles

 Gemma Collins stuns fans as she shows off weight loss in mini dress
Kate Garraway ‘finds fresh hope’ in fan’s story about man’s incredible survival story
Alex Murphy 'devastated' after Dancing on Ice axe - despite 2020 win with Joe Swash
Katie Price reveals 'embarrassed' Junior refuses to bring friends over
Holly and Phil clarify Alice Beer’s lockdown comments after This Morning viewers complain
Expert reveals how to stop your face mask from steaming up your glasses