Simon Rimmer announces sad family loss as fans offer their condolences

Sunday Brunch star has lost his 'hero'

By Réiltín Doherty

Chef Simon Rimmer has opened up about a sad family loss in an Instagram post as many fans offered their condolences.

The Sunday Brunch star said he was sad to announce the loss of his “hero” as he shared a post on his social media page.

Chef Simon said his dad was his ‘hero’ (Credit: Youtube)

Simon Rimmer announces death of his dad Peter

Simon announced that his father, Peter, had sadly passed away.

He shared a picture where he was smiling with his father on his Instagram. He captioned the post: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my hero, my dad Peter.”

Fellow celebrities offered condolences to the star. Ashley Banjo wrote: “I’m so sorry. Sending love my friend.” MasterChef star Nisha Parmar added: “Oh Simon. I am so sorry. Sending so much love and thinking of you.” Jessie Ware also added: “Oh I’m so sorry Simon. Sending you love.”

Can’t imagine your sadness, love to you and the family.

Fans of the star also sent their love to the chef. One follower wrote: “Sending you the biggest cuddle!” Someone else commented: “So sorry Simon. May he rest in perfect peace and may you all be comforted in your grief.” A third fan added: “Ahhh so sorry to read this Simon. Can’t imagine your sadness, love to you and the family.”

The chef also appears on Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Youtube)

Simon previously called his dad ‘a very strong human being’

Simon previously admitted the hardest part of his childhood was when his dad was diagnosed with cancer. Speaking to The Mind Map, he admitted: “As I look back, to my childhood I remember being nine years old and my dad being diagnosed with cancer and was told he had very little chance of survival – he’s now 84 and still going strong.”

He added: “I remember my dad being a very strong human being and I remember him using that when he was fighting his illness – he had the power of positivity and mental agility and that always stuck with me.”

Read more: Sunday Brunch star Simon Rimmer recalls ‘horrible’ moment his daughter was spiked

