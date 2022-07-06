Simon Cowell pays heartfelt tribute following death of ‘one of the most inspirational people I’ve ever met’

Simon Cowell has paid heartfelt tribute following the death of “one of the most inspirational people” he’s ever met.

The music mogul’s tribute came after news broke that Nightbirde, a contestant on America’s Got Talent, had passed away.

.@_nightbirde was one of the most inspirational people I have ever met. She was so incredibly brave and I am very grateful she chose @AGT to show the world her talent. I will never forget this moment. pic.twitter.com/UrBpWAoFln — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) July 6, 2022

Simon Cowell pays tribute

Back in February, Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, passed away following a battle with cancer. She was 31 years old.

Nightbirde was a contestant on America’s Got Talent last year. She managed to make the quarter-finals, but her cancer prevented her from performing.

This morning, Simon took to Twitter to pay tribute to Nightbirde once more.

The 62-year-old uploaded two photos along with his tweet. In the first, he can be seen hugging Nightbirde on stage. In the other, Nightbirde can be seen reacting as she receives a golden buzzer.

“@_nightbirde was one of the most inspirational people I have ever met,” Simon tweeted.

“She was so incredibly brave and I am very grateful she chose @AGT to show the world her talent. I will never forget this moment,” he added.

Nightbirde was on America’s Got Talent last year (Credit: America’s Got Talent / YouTube)

Plenty of Simon’s 10.9 million followers took to the replies to pay tribute to the singer.

“Thanks for posting @SimonCowell…one of my favorite memories from AGT, has personal meaning for reasons I’ll leave unsaid. Beautiful voice… beautiful person. She won it all as far as I’m concerned,” one follower tweeted.

“I love how much you love her. I am a cancer survivor and this touched my heart like no other. Thank you Simon,” another wrote.

“Thank you Simon for your compassion, recognition and kindness to this remarkable woman. We should all have such an incredible attitude as her!” a third said.

Tom’s fiancée passed away recently (Credit: YouTube)

Tom Mann’s fiancée

Nightbirde isn’t the only star that Simon has had to sadly pay tribute to lately.

X-Factor star Tom Mann announced last month that his fiancée, Danielle Hamspon, had passed away.

Danielle, 34, died on the day of her and Tom’s wedding.

Simon was one of many who paid tribute to Danielle upon learning the devastating news.

“As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” he said.

“From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”

