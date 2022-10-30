Simon Cowell makes sad confession as he admits son Eric ‘changed everything’

Simon Cowell has made a sad confession about his life before his son Eric.

The music and television mogul was known to millions as ‘Mr Nasty’ after creating and starring on Britain’s Got Talent and the X Factor for years.

Simon Cowell has made a confession about his work life and revealed he became “depressed” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon’s son Eric

But before he found television success, he was a hugely successful music executive and workaholic.

And now he has admitted that his work life balance was out of control.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “If Eric hadn’t come along, God knows what would have happened.”

Simon welcomed son Eric, now eight, with fiancée Lauren Silverman in 2014.

At the time he was mired in a ratings battle between the X Factor and BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

After years of being at the top, The X Factor lost its sparkle and Strictly overtook it.

Simon Cowell makes emotional confession

And Simon took it hard, becoming depressed as his attempts to win the ratings battle kept failing.

He added to the newspaper: “Before Eric, my life was 99 per cent work — I was obsessed with it. I got to that point where everything was about, ‘If you’re not rating against this then you’re a failure’ and I stopped enjoying what I was doing and I was miserable the whole time.”

He added: “I was obsessed with beating the competition. I took it to a ridiculous level and I would get really down about that stuff, to the point I was depressed.”

Simon also opened up about how he would have been miserable and “hating everything” if Eric had not come along.

Simon Cowell says his son Eric changed everything for him (Credit: ITV)

He even admitted that after losing his parents that he worried he would never feel love again.

But he says that Eric changed everything for him and he’s much happier.

Simon also says that he has never felt love like it – and that it “almost hurts”.

And it has changed his plans for his career – with fame not being a goal anymore.

Instead he wants to help people find their own success.

And he has ruled out becoming a television personality chasing fame.

Simon gushed over his son Eric (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon has previously gushed over his son Eric, and opened up about some fears he has.

In 2019, Simon told the Mail’s Weekend Magazine: “There are two things that worry me about him growing up.

“One is stress. Children are under so much stress – with homework, pressure. I really don’t want that for him.

“The second thing is bullying. It terrifies me. If there’s even a whiff of it… I don’t think I could handle it.”

