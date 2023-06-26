‘Proud’ Shirlie Kemp reveals special meeting with Princess Kate after son Roman invited royal to home

Shirlie Kemp has revealed a special meeting with Princess Kate after her son Roman Kemp invited the royal to his mother’s home.

Shirlie, 61, shares daughter Harley, 33, and son Roman, 30, with her husband Martin Kemp, 61, who she married in 1988.

Speaking in the new interview, the singer expressed her shock when Kate, Princess of Wales, came to her home to film her Shaping Us campaign.

Kate entered Shirlie and Martin’s home back in February to film a video with Roman about early childhood.

Due to Roman’s history of playing pranks, Shirlie thought it was a joke. However, she soon realised Roman’s royal invite was in fact real.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, the Pepsi & Shirlie star said: “It turns out he was serious! I was so pleased and proud that the Princess of Wales came. She was so lovely and – oh my goodness – beautiful. What an incredible Queen she’s going to make.”

Shirlie’s friendship with George Michael

Shirlie also opened up about her friendship with the late George Michael. She said: “If he was here, he would have had a huge party at his house.

“George loved having parties, and I always loved the food and his amazing flower displays.”

Shirlie, George and his fellow Wham! member, Andrew Ridgeley, attended the same school in Hertfordshire. They then went on to work together when Shirlie became a backup singer for Wham! in her pop duo, Pepsi and Shirlie.

“George loved to come over for dinner. The kids would always love sitting with us at the table because he was the best storyteller and would make you laugh; that’s the thing I miss most of all,” she continued. “He loved the kids. He used to say to me, ‘Roman is going to do really well… I don’t know what it is about him, Shirl, but he’s got so much confidence.’”

George, who introduced Shirlie to Martin, is the godfather to both of their children.

