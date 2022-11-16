Shirley Ballas sends emotional message to Len Goodman after his ‘sad’ announcement

Shirley Ballas has written a moving tribute to Len Goodman after he left Dancing with the Stars.

The 78-year-old left the US reality dancing show earlier this week, with Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley sharing her thoughts.

Former professional ballroom dancer and ex-Strictly judge Len left the BBC show back in 2016.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, 62-year-old Shirley wrote: “My dearest Len, where do I start?

“I’m in awe of you, not only as my past teacher, but also for all the years of service you have given to @dancingwiththestars and @bbcstrictly.”

My heart is full of so many memories with you over the years and I will treasure those forever. I’m sad you are leaving DWTS USA but we gain you back here in UK. You are a super star, a one of a kind human with a talent beyond words. A heart bigger than any ocean. — Shirley Ballas (@ShirleyBallas) November 15, 2022

Shirley Ballas tribute to Len Goodman

Judge Shirley, whose son Mark Ballas is a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, continued: “You are, and in my book will always be, a king.

“Your constructive criticism in helping celebrities improve along with your humour is irreplaceable. An authentic dancer, judge and adjudicator from the head to toe.

“My heart is full of so many memories with you over the years and I will treasure those forever. I’m sad you are leaving DWTS USA but we gain you back here in the UK.

Shirley has known Len for years (Credit: BBC)

“You are a superstar, a one-of-a-kind human with a talent beyond words. A heart bigger than any ocean.

“Thank you for all you have done for the dance industry, on and off-screen. Your legacy in the ballroom will forever remain. Take your well-earned rest to spend time with your beautiful family.

“No one deserves it more than you. A true dancing legend. Love you to the moon and back, Len.”

Announcing his departure from DWTS, Len said on the show: “I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With The Stars family, it’s been such a wonderful experience for me.”

Mark Ballas trolled

Shirley’s son Mark was the victim of a troll last week (Tuesday, November 8) on Twitter. But the troll didn’t bank on his mum hitting back!

Mark, 36, is competing on Dancing with the Stars in America and is paired up with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Mark Ballas was victim to a troll (Credit: Splash News)

One opinionated viewer tweeted their thoughts on Charli, saying: “Unpopular opinion: Charli is great but she bores me. Like we know you can dance, but gives us something else.”

A troll then replied to the tweet. They said: “Exactly. Charli is BORING! And Mark with that dirty long hair and being given the ringer of the season. Thanks but no.”

But protective mum Shirley spotted the tweet. She quickly used the opportunity to respond to the troll, effectively putting them right back in their place.

Replying to the tweet, Shirley said: “You have children? Your message is not constructive in any way.

“Attacking a person’s appearance, that’s my son you’re talking about. Dirty hair? And how would you know that?”

She added: “Disgusting and not setting an example when it comes to a person’s looks, keep your comments to dance thank you.”

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 19 at 7:45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

