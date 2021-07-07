With England set to go against Denmark at the Euros 2020, all eyes are on the Danish team.

But the European country isn’t just famous for having a world-beating football team or giving us all hygge.

It turns out it also has a habit of producing some of the world’s best-looking men.

We’ve done a little research and have pulled together a definitive list to make up our own personal alternative to the Denmark Euro 2020 team.

Warning: may leave you dribbling.

Hayden is best known for this role in Star Wars (Credit: Warner Bros)

Actor Hayden Christensen

Hayden, 40, is half-Danish on his father’s side.

The actor was considered a Hollywood heartthrob in the late 2000s and is best known for his role in the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

However, he’s also appeared in movies including Jumper, New York I Love You and Takers.

Tobias Sorensen

Tobias Sorensen, 33, is a Danish male model. As a child, he was attacked by a dog, and it gave him his signature scar on his cheek.

During his career, he has walked for Dolce & Gabbana, Vivienne Westwood, Giorgio Armani, and Elie Tahari. As a result, he’s currently one of the highest-paid male models.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj, 50, is a Danish actor and producer.

He rose to international fame when he starred in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

He’s also appeared in The Other Woman alongside Cameron Diaz and the big-budget action movie Gods of Egypt.

Viggo shot to global fame when he starred in Lord of the Rings (Credit: Sony)

Actor Viggo Mortensen

Viggo, 62, is best known for his iconic role as Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

He was nominated for an Academy Award in 2007 after starring in Eastern Promises.

As a result, he’s also enjoyed acclaimed performances in A History of Violence, Captain Fantastic and Green Book.

However, despite three Oscar noms, he’s never won.

Mads Mikkelsen

Originally a dancer, Mads, 55, found international fame when he turned his sights on acting.

He played the villain in the James Bond movie Casino Royale.

However, his best-known role came as Hannibal Lecter in the TV series of the same name.

David rose to fame on TV series The Eagle (Credit: YouTube)

Actor David Owe

David, 43, is a Danish actor and stuntman. He’s best known for his role in the Emmy Award-winning series The Eagle.

However, he also found fame on the Danish version of Strictly Come Dancing when he came first.

David became one of the most famous models to come out of Denmark (Credit: Getty)

Oliver Bjerrehuus

Oliver Bjerrehuus, 45, was born in Denmark. He rose to fame in the 90s as an international model. During his career, he worked for Calvin Klein, Nautica, and Giorgio Armani.

However, he has since returned to Denmark where he’s transitioned into acting.

